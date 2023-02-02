Contractors and motorists need to take care during harvest season. Photo / Supplied

Harvest season is in full swing and Federated Farmers is urging motorists and the operators of agricultural machinery to show each other some care and understanding.

Feds arable industry chairman and Waimate farmer Colin Hurst says New Zealand’s $2.2 billion arable industry is an important part of our export earnings, economy and employment - not to mention growers of wheat flour for your summer sourdough.

He says when the conditions are right for harvest it is a race to get crops in.

During harvest, combine harvesters, large tractors towing implements and other over-size agricultural vehicles often need to use public roads to move between different parts of the farm and between farms.

“They’re bulky and of necessity - and by law - move at lower speeds than other motorists,” says Colin.

“Farmers are asking other drivers to show a bit of patience and common sense when coming across these large vehicles on the road.

“If a tractor or harvester does pull over to the edge of the road, take your opportunity to pass if you can do so safely.

“Most of them will be moving no faster than 30-40km/h or so, so it’s not essential to have the same several hundred metres of clear road ahead needed when overtaking much faster moving vehicles.

“Refusing to pass can result in a long line-up of vehicles and that’s when some drivers’ patience frays and they do something risky.”

Federated Farmers is also urging the operators of farm vehicles to keep traffic flows in mind, and to remember their responsibilities in terms of protruding implements/headers and, where required, the use of beacons and hazard panels.