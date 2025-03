Emergency services were called to the crash on Kawhia Rd about 8.45pm Sunday.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Kawhia Rd about 8.45pm Sunday.

One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Ōpārau near Ōtorohanga.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Kawhia Rd about 8.45pm on Sunday, police said.

The sole occupant died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene, and the death will be referred to the Coroner.