Waikato dominating Canterbury at scrum time in their week-two clash at St Paul's Collegiate. Photo / Matt Gould

Waitomo Group Waikato FPC have made a great start to the Bunnings Warehouse Farah Palmer Cup, after securing a nail-biting 27-24 golden point win over champions Canterbury at St Paul’s Collegiate.

The overtime result moves the Waikato women to the top of the Premiership standings after two weeks of competition.

The visitors were the first to score on the day when Karla Wright-Akeli crossed after 11 minutes. Isabella Waterman added the extras and Canterbury led 7-0.

Waikato answered six minutes later when Chantae Wilson-Jenkins found some space down the sideline to score the first points for the home team. Ariana Bayler was unsuccessful with the conversion, and Canterbury led 7-5 after 18 minutes.

Canterbury extended their advantage when Laura Bayfield scored their second try of the afternoon. This time Waterman was unsuccessful with the conversion, but Canterbury led by seven points with 13 minutes remaining in the first half.

Right on halftime, Canterbury failed to find touch with the kick and Waikato found some space for Victoria Makea. Makea only had one tackler to beat, bumping them off to score. Bayler was unsuccessful again and both teams went to the sheds with Canterbury leading 12-10.

Waikato celebrate scoring against Canterbury in their 27-24 golden point win on Saturday afternoon. Photo / Matt Gould

In the second half, Waikato were quick to strike when replacement Mia Anderson smashed her way over the tryline.

Bayler added the extras and Waikato hit the front for the first time, leading the visitors 17-12 after 44 minutes.

Canterbury took the lead back around the midway point of the second half when Martha Mataele scored Canterbury’s third try, Waterman adding the extras before they extended their advantage to seven points just a few minutes later, as Wright-Akeli scored her second try of the match.

Waterman was unsuccessful with the conversion and Canterbury had a 24-17 lead with 17 minutes to play.

Waikato fought hard and set themselves up at the death. Camped on Canterbury’s tryline, a few players came close to scoring, but again the power of Makea saw her push her way over to finish off her brace. Samantha Wood stepped up and converted the try to send the game into golden point extra time.

Canterbury won the toss and elected to kick off. However, they gave away a few penalties that helped Waikato piggyback down the field.

Then Canterbury gave away an offside penalty, pretty much out in front. Wood stepped up again to nail the penalty and give Waikato a golden 27-24 victory.

Waitomo Group Waikato FPC 27: (Victoria Makea (2), Chantae Wilson-Jenkins, Mia Anderson tries; Ariana Bayler conversion, Samantha Wood conversion, penalty)

Canterbury 24: (Karla Wright-Akeli (2), Laura Bayfield, Martha Mataele tries; Isabella Waterman 2 conversions)

HT 10-12



