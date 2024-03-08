The Waitomo Group: Waikato Rugby Farah Palmer Cup side will face Bay of Plenty in round one of the 2024 season. Photo / Photosport

NZ Rugby has announced the schedule for the upcoming Bunnings Warehouse Farah Palmer Cup (FPC).

A look at the schedule shows a consistent spread of double headers features throughout the 2024 competition.

Waitomo Group: Waikato Rugby’s FPC campaign will kick off on August 10 with a doubleheader at FMG Stadium, where Waikato will host Bay of Plenty in both the FPC and the National Provincial Championship (NPC) domestic competitions.

In week two, the team travels south to take on 2023 beaten finalist Canterbury at Christchurch’s Rugby Park before a week off due to a week-three bye.

Week four and five are back-to-back home games before finishing the season with two away fixtures.

Last year’s champions, the Auckland Storm, then travel down SH1 for week-four action – Waikato’s second doubleheader of the season to kick off an afternoon of battles of the Bombays.

The final home match of 2024 will be against Hawke’s Bay Tui – the venue for that fixture is still to be finalised but will take place in Hamilton.

The final two regular season matches are against Counties Manukau in week six, before the long bus trip to the winterless north where a strong Northland Kauri side will await.

Both fixtures against Counties and Northland will see the Waikato FPC side kick off double-header clashes in Pukekohe and Whangārei respectively, before the home side’s NPC teams kick-off.

The Farah Palmer Cup presented by Bunnings Warehouse Premiership semi-finals will commence the final weekend of September, with the final in the first weekend of October.

Waikato Farah Palmer Cup 2024 draw

Week 1: Waikato v Bay of Plenty Volcanix, Saturday, August 10. 4.35pm. FMG Stadium Waikato.

Week 2: Waikato v Canterbury, Sunday, August 18. 2.05pm. Christchurch.

Week 3: Bye.

Week 4: Waikato v Auckland Storm, Saturday, August 31. 2.05pm. FMG Stadium Waikato.

Week 5: Waikato v Hawke’s Bay Tui, Sunday, September 8. 12.05pm. Hamilton.

Week 6: Waikato v Counties Manukau Energy Heat, Sunday, September 15. 11.35am. Pukekohe.

Week 7: Waikato v Northland, Saturday, September 21. 4.35pm. Whangārei.

