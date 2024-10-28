Cambridge Middle School on the corner of Clare and Grey Streets.

Cambridge Middle School on the corner of Clare and Grey Streets.

Cambridge Middle School students will soon be able to cycle, walk and scoot safely to school, with the extension of the Cambridge pathway project about to get underway.

Construction on Clare and Grey Sts will start in early November.

The plans include turning the Hamilton Rd and Grey St intersection into a full cul-de-sac, upgrading pedestrian crossing points and footpaths and extending the new walking and cycling path.

Cambridge Middle School board chair Vanessa Markwell said the school community was pleased to see additional crossings and the increase in safety measures to support and protect its students.