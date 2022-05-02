Clarence Street Theatre is offering its stage free for five performing arts shows. Photo / Supplied



Clarence Street Theatre Trust suffered significant losses over the past two years like many arts or venue organisations.

However, they are excited to once again revitalise the city with its vast array of events and arts experiences.

Now that there is light at the end of the tunnel the trust would love to throw open its doors to community groups that may not have had the chance to perform as much as they would have liked in the past two years.

Between now and the end of the year Clarence Street Theatre Trust is planning to hold five community-based events featuring the performing arts and culture that reflect our community and would like to offer the theatre space for free.

There may be some technical costs, but the trust will work with those interested to ensure that these are as viable as possible. The events should be free or low cost to the community but must be ticketed.

The trust seeking expressions of interest from community or charitable organisations to display, demonstrate or perform appropriate material for Clarence Street Theatre for one night.

It invites proposals and ideas that you may have and what support you think you would need to stage or present your work.

You must be able to come in on one day and perform that evening. The event should be able to attract a minimum of 200 patrons but ideally greater than 300.

The trust has a budget for only five of these community concerts this year, but should they prove successful then it is something it will look to hold annually.

Please send your expressions of interest and any questions you may have to jason@clarencesttheatre.co.nz. Once received the trust will require a detailed application and event proposal and will then consider the applications and the best suited events.

Events not successful this year may find a place in 2023.