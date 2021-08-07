Expect 'significant detours' when SH29 closes for winter preventative maintenance programme

This work is part of the Waka Kotahi preventative maintenance programme to keep roads in a safe condition during the colder, wetter winter months. Photo / BOP Times

This work is part of the Waka Kotahi preventative maintenance programme to keep roads in a safe condition during the colder, wetter winter months. Photo / BOP Times

State Highway 29 over the Kaimai Range is scheduled to close overnight on Sunday, August 29, as essential maintenance work is carried out.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises the road will be closed from the intersections with State Highway 24 and State Highway 28 at Te Poi, through to the intersection with State Highway 29 and Cambridge Rd in Tauriko.

The closure will be in place from 8pm Sunday, August 29, until 5am Monday, August 30.

The detours for this closure are significant. Road users are advised to plan their travel outside this closure where possible, use alternative routes and allow extra time for travel.

Waikato System Manager Cara Lauder says the closure ensures the safety of both the travelling public and the contractors working on the road.

"Completing the road maintenance work safely is our priority. If we were to keep the road open for this work, there would be a number of delays and stoppages as there will be multiple crews working across all lanes at various locations. Having that many sites set up with traffic management, reduced speed limits and stoppages increases the safety risk to the public and our crew members."

Contractors will work on several sections to ensure the most efficient use of the closure.

"Having the road closed for a night will reduce the number of daytime disruptions to people when the roads are busier. We will do our best to carry out as much work as possible and will have multiple crews on-site to ensure we make the most of the closure."

This work is part of the Waka Kotahi preventative maintenance programme to keep roads in a safe condition during the colder, wetter winter months.

Ms Lauder says SH29 over the Kaimai Range is difficult terrain, exposed to many weather events and has high traffic volumes.

"This means the road needs to be maintained regularly, which may include additional maintenance as we enter the summer season. We endeavour to communicate any closures or delays to industry and the public as early as possible."

Access for emergency services and residents will be maintained at all times. If this work is impacted by weather or other unforeseen circumstances it may be postponed until overnight on Monday, August 30.

Road users are encouraged to visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up to date information.