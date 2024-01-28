Tussock Traverse is one of New Zealand's most scenic courses. Photo / Kurt Matthews

Dinner at the Lake, Northcroft Reserve: Thursday 1, 4.30pm - 8.30pm

The penultimate Dinner at the Lake sees Taupō's food and drink vendors convene on Northcroft Reserve bringing cuisine from all around the world. With live music and entertainment, there’s guaranteed to be something for all the family. Bring your own rug, couch and/or picnic table and settle in for the evening.

Waitangi ki Taupō Moana 2024, Riverside Park Taupō: Saturday 3, 11am - 4pm

Hosted by Tutetawha Marae in association with Taupō District Council, this year’s event comes to Taupō's CBD. The whānau and community event to commemorate Te Tiriti o Waitangi is free to enter, and features Jackson Owens, Lost Tribe Aotearoa, Mahi Pai for the tamariki, Ngāti Tūtemohuta kapa haka, Tyree Hall, Dat 378 Boy and Classick J. There will be hāngi and kai for sale along with children’s activities and a catered kaumatua area. Bring a water bottle for free refills. This is a no alcohol, smoke, drug, animal or gang patch event.

Kinstock mini music festival, Kinloch Domain: Saturday 3, 1pm - 6pm

Kinloch’s own mini music festival has been run by the Kinloch Families Trust since 2018. The event is sponsored by Seven Oaks and Bayleys and takes place on Kinloch Domain with a koha entry that benefits the Kinloch Kindergarten, with a suggested donation of $10 per family. Bring a picnic and a rug to make the most of the day. 2024′s acts include The Blind Venetians, this year’s Summer Concert openers Sonorous, Where’s George?, and Paige Cameron among others.

Animal Care Tūrangi's Stacy Lewis will be at Animates Taupō this Saturday with some of the centre's kittens.

Kitten adoption events, Taupō: Saturday 3, 9am – 3pm at SPCA Taupō and 11am – 1pm Animates Taupō Two of the Taupō region’s animal shelters will hold cat and kitten adoption events this Sunday.

Animal Care Tūrangi will be at Animates Taupō between 11am and 1pm with some of the many kittens currently in their care for the public to meet. SPCA is holding an open day at their centre at 131 Centennial Drive from 9am to 3pm with their cats and kittens available to view. SPCA is currently offering half price adoptions until February 4.

Tussock Traverse, Tongariro National Park: Saturday 3, various event times The cross-country event returns as a standalone for its 20th anniversary. Run or walk the 32km, 21km, 12km and 6km courses around Tongariro National Park landmarks. Online entries are now closed but late entries can be made at the Tussock Tavern from 2pm-8pm on Friday and 5.40am to 8.40am on Saturday. Compulsory gear and check, clean, dry apply- for more details see tussocktraverse.co.nz

