Te Kūiti's famous Running of the Sheep and Great NZ Muster returns in April.

● Seeds of Renewal, ecological workshop series, March 29 to April 1 at The Sculpture Park at Waitakaruru Arboretum, 207 Scotsman Valley Rd

Seeds of Renewal celebrates over 30 years of replanting and beautifying a derelict quarry. There will be guest speakers and workshop demonstrations on topics including seed collecting, organic gardening, pruning, and soil care. Online bookings available at sculpturepark.co.nz

● Twilight at Te Kaaroro, community event, March 30, 9.30am-6.30pm at Te Kaaroro Nature Precinct, 183 Brymer Rd, Hamilton

Experience Hamilton Zoo and Everyday Eatery after hours! Kick your evening off at Everyday Eatery with pizzas on the menu, Easter-themed cabinet treats and special deals on some of the menu’s favourites.

● To The Front - Outdoor Concert, March 30, 11.30am at Victoria On The River, 246 Victoria St, Hamilton

Hamilton Live Music Trust, Girls Rock Aotearoa and Riff Raff Public Art Trust unite to celebrate the new To The Front holiday programme with a free concert. Musicians set to take the stage includeHollie Smith, Vikae, Amy Maynard, Soulti and Lehali.

● Chiefs Manawa vs Blues Women, Super Rugby Aupiki Game, March 30, 2.05pm at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Kicking off at 2.05pm, this will be a great afternoon at the rugby for the whole whānau. Expect exciting activities, giveaways and plenty of chances for tamariki to meet their favourite players. Tickets online.

● The Last of Summer carnival, April 5, 4pm at Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton

A family-friendly event to soak up the last of summer with carnival rides, outdoor markets, food trucks and an outdoor movie starting at 8pm.

● The Great NZ Muster, shearing event, April 6, 10am, Rora St, Te Kuiti

This community event returns with all the usual favourites, including arts and crafts stalls, children’s entertainment, musicians, stilt walkers. The highlight at 2pm will be the famous Running of the Sheep, organised by the NZ Shearing Championship Committee. Free event.

● Waerenga Creative Car Rally, community event, April 6, 10am at Toi Ako Te Kauwhata, 3 Waerenga Road, Te Kauwhata

Toi Ako Artspace and creative venues across the Waerenga Valley are hosting an inaugural Creative Car Rally. Participants will be provided with a map and a quiz. Between 10am and 2.30pm they will need to visit each of the locations on your map, at each location awaits a creative challenge.

● The Borrowers, theatre performance, April 6-20 at Riverlea Theatre, 80 Riverlea Rd, Hamilton

This enchanting new play, adapted by Charles Way is based upon the award-winning children’s literature classic by Mary Norton. Meet Arrietty Clock: she is a typical tween yearning to experience the grown-up world. The only difference? She and her tiny family live on dollhouse furniture under the floorboards. When their home is discovered, they are forced into the giant universe outside. Directed by Glen Mathews. Tickets online via iTicket.

● Home, I’m Darling, theatre performance, April 6-20, Gaslight Theatre, 8 Alpha St, Cambridge

When Judy sets out to become the perfect 1950s housewife, the Martins are living the dream. But cracks are starting to appear in this beautiful façade which threatens their domestic bliss as the realities of living in the 21st Century forces its way into their bubble of idealism.

● Gallagher Chiefs vs Moana Pasifika, Super Rugby Pacific match, April 6, 7.05pm at FMG Stadium Waikato

The mighty chiefs will play Moana Pasifika at home in Round 7 of the Super Rugby competition. It’s charity round, so in partnership with Chemist Warehouse, the Chiefs are supporting Gumboot Friday. Tickets online.

● Memory Meadow, planting event, April 7, 9am at Hinemoa Park, Hamilton

The Cancer Society and Hamilton City Council are filling Hinemoa Park with thousands of daffodil bulbs so that come Spring, there will be a beautiful space of flowers where the community can remember and celebrate their loved ones with cancer. Donate $5 towards your daffodil bulb on our website or make a donation on the day.

● Pride Collection Talk & Tour, LGBTQ-friendly event, April 7, 10am at Waikato Museum e Whare Taonga o Waikato, Hamilton

In support of Hamilton Pride Month, Waikato Museum is celebrating the LGBTTQIA+ art in its collection. Come along for a free public talk by one of the curators highlighting the queer and takataapui art in Waikato Museum’s collection. Following this, there is a ticketed and limited behind-the-scenes tour. The paid tour is limited to 12 attendees and begin at around 10.45am.

● Madagascar the Musical, April 12-14 at Clarence Street Theatre, Hamilton

Inspired by the animated movie. Join Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria on an adventure filled with music, dance numbers and laugh-out-loud moments. Get ready to ‘Move It, Move It’ this April. Tickets online.



