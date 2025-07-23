The Warriors Women are coming to Hamilton next month. Photo / Photosport

Events in Waikato: sport and comedy part of event calendar

The Warriors Women are coming to Hamilton next month. Photo / Photosport

● He Aa I Uta, He Aa I Tai: Weaving the Elements, exhibition, now until August 10 at Waikato Museum, Hamilton

Drawing inspiration from our relationship with air, earth, fire, water and spirit, this large-scale exhibition celebrates the legacy of weaving through traditional and contemporary handcrafted works. Free entry.

● Chris Parker – Stop Being So Dramatic, comedy show, July 25, 7pm at Claudelands Event Centre

Chris Parker heard the expression “Stop being so dramatic” his whole life, but only now, at the culturally relevant age of 34, is he ready to face these drama queen allegations head-on, while desperate to prove that he is chill and down to Earth. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● Cats – The Musical, July 26 until August 9 at Clarence St Theatre, Hamilton