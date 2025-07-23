The Warriors Women are coming to Hamilton next month. Photo / Photosport
● He Aa I Uta, He Aa I Tai: Weaving the Elements, exhibition, now until August 10 at Waikato Museum, Hamilton
Drawing inspiration from our relationship with air, earth, fire, water and spirit, this large-scale exhibition celebrates the legacy of weaving through traditional and contemporary handcrafted works. Free entry.
●Chris Parker – Stop Being So Dramatic, comedy show, July 25, 7pm at Claudelands Event Centre
Chris Parker heard the expression “Stop being so dramatic” his whole life, but only now, at the culturally relevant age of 34, is he ready to face these drama queen allegations head-on, while desperate to prove that he is chill and down to Earth. Tickets online via Ticketek.
● Cats – The Musical, July 26 until August 9 at Clarence St Theatre, Hamilton
Hamilton Operatic Society is staging Andrew Lloyd Webber’s record-breaking musical. On one night each year, the Jellicle cats gather for the Jellicle Ball. Under the watchful eye of their wise leader, one special cat will be chosen to ascend to the Heaviside Layer – and be reborn into a new Jellicle life. Tickets online via Ticketek.
● Caffeinated: Art Stained with Time, exhibition, July 30 until August 23, Nancy Caiger Gallery, The Meteor Theatre
The exhibition shows works by Larry Abreno, who is a modern contemporary artist who creates his works by repurposing coffee, wine, berries, and tea.
● Speight’s Taupō Marathon, August 2, 6.30am at Tongariro North Domain, Taupō
One of New Zealand’s longest-standing events is back in 2025. There is still time to sign up for the marathon, half-marathon (run or walk), 10km run or walk, 5km run or walk and categories for children. Entries can still be made online via taupomarathon.co.nz.
● Bunnings NPC: Waikato v Wellington, rugby, August 9, 2.05pm at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton
Cheer on the Mooloo Men as they face off against Wellington. Tickets online via mooloo.flicket.co.nz.
● Disney’s Camp Rock The Musical! August 13-14, at Clarence St Theatre, Hamilton
Berkley Normal Middle School turns up the volume with Disney’s Camp Rock The Musical! It follows the story of Mitchie, Shane and their friends who square off against the rival Camp Star. Tickets online via Ticketek.
● NRLW: NZ Warriors Women v Raiders, rugby league, August 16, 5.05pm at FMG Stadium Waikato
The NZ Warriors women are playing three matches in Hamilton in August and September. Kick-off for the curtain raiser match is at 5.05pm with the main match taking place at 7.15pm. Tickets online via Ticketek.
● FPC: Waikato Women v Counties Manukau, rugby, August 17, 2.05pm at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton
Get ready to cheer on the Waikato Women as they take on Counties Manukau. Tickets online via mooloo.flicket.co.nz.
● The Morning Shift, live podcast, August 17, 7.30pm at Clarence St Theatre
After humble beginnings in a garage, to a record-breaking rise to the top of the podcast charts, Jordan Vaha’akolo, Brook Ruscoe, and Marc Peard are taking The Morning Shift to the people. Expect all the stuff you love from the podcast: deep kōrero, big laughs, a few tears, spontaneous/questionable singing, plus whatever Jordan decides to overshare that night. Tickets online via Ticketek.