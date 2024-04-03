The Hobbiton Magic set will feature in ANZ Premiership season opener. Photo / Shaun Jeffers

● The Last of Summer carnival, April 5, 4pm at Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton

A family-friendly event to soak up the last of summer with carnival rides, outdoor markets, food trucks and an outdoor movie starting at 8pm.

● The Great NZ Muster, shearing event, April 6, 10am, Rora St, Te Kuiti

This community event returns with all the usual favourites, including arts and crafts stalls, children’s entertainment, musicians, stilt walkers. The highlight at 2pm will be the famous Running of the Sheep, organised by the NZ Shearing Championship Committee. Free event.

● Waerenga Creative Car Rally, community event, April 6, 10am at Toi Ako Te Kauwhata, 3 Waerenga Road, Te Kauwhata

Toi Ako Artspace and creative venues across the Waerenga Valley are hosting an inaugural Creative Car Rally. Participants will be provided with a map and a quiz. Between 10am and 2.30pm they will need to visit each of the locations on the map, at each location awaits a creative challenge.

The Cancer Society and Hamilton City Council are filling Hinemoa Park with thousands of daffodil bulbs. Photo / Bevan Conley

● The Borrowers, theatre performance, April 6-20 at Riverlea Theatre, 80 Riverlea Rd, Hamilton

This enchanting new play, adapted by Charles Way, is based upon the award-winning children’s literature classic by Mary Norton. Meet Arrietty Clock: She is a typical tween yearning to experience the grown-up world. The only difference? She and her tiny family live on dollhouse furniture under the floorboards. When their home is discovered, they are forced into the giant universe outside. Directed by Glen Mathews. Tickets online via iTicket.

● Home, I’m Darling, theatre performance, April 6-20, Gaslight Theatre, 8 Alpha St, Cambridge

When Judy sets out to become the perfect 1950s housewife, the Martins are living the dream. But cracks are starting to appear in this beautiful façade which threatens their domestic bliss as the realities of living in the 21st century forces its way into their bubble of idealism.

● Gallagher Chiefs vs Moana Pasifika, Super Rugby Pacific match, April 6, 7.05pm at FMG Stadium Waikato

The mighty Chiefs will play Moana Pasifika at home in Round 7 of the Super Rugby competition. It’s a charity round, so in partnership with Chemist Warehouse, the Chiefs are supporting Gumboot Friday. Tickets online.

Te Kūiti's famous Running of the Sheep and Great NZ Muster is back.

● Memory Meadow, planting event, April 7, 9am at Hinemoa Park, Hamilton

The Cancer Society and Hamilton City Council are filling Hinemoa Park with thousands of daffodil bulbs so that come Spring, there will be a beautiful space of flowers where the community can remember and celebrate their loved ones who have had cancer. There will also be a planting event in Te Awamutu’s Sculpture Park off Albert Park Dr on April 14. Donate $5 towards your daffodil bulb on their website or make a donation on the day.

● Pride Collection Talk & Tour, LGBTQ-friendly event, April 7, 10am at Waikato Museum e Whare Taonga o Waikato, Hamilton

In support of Hamilton Pride Month, Waikato Museum is celebrating the LGBTTQIA+ art in its collection. Come along for a free public talk by one of the curators highlighting the queer and takataapui art in Waikato Museum’s collection. Following this, there is a ticketed and limited behind-the-scenes tour. The paid tour is limited to 12 attendees and begin about 10.45am.

● White Ferns v England - ODI, cricket, April 7, 11am at Seddon Park, Hamilton

The White Ferns will take on England this weekend. Tickets online.

● Madagascar the Musical, April 12-14 at Clarence Street Theatre, Hamilton

Inspired by the animated movie. Join Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria on an adventure filled with music, dance numbers and laugh-out-loud moments. Get ready to ‘Move It, Move It’ this April. Tickets online.

● Avis Magic vs MG Mystics - Hobbiton Movie Set Cup, netball, April 13, 4pm at Globox Arena, Hamilton

The Hobbiton Cup returns with the Avis Magic facing off against the MG Mystics. Event includes pregame entertainment and character appearances. Arrive early to support our Waikato Bay of Plenty NNL team match up against Northern Marvels at 2pm. Tickets via Ticketek.

● Karapiro Marathon, April 14, 6.30am at Mighty River Domain, 601 Maungatautari Road, Cambridge

The Karapiro Marathon returns for its second year. It will again take place on Day Three of the Long Course Weekend New Zealand. The Karapiro Marathon will offer four running distances: 5km, 10.5km, 21.1km and 42.2km.