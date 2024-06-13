Devilskin will play in Hamilton.

● French Film Festival, now until June 16, Lido Cinema Hamilton

The annual festival is back with a range of Cannes-winning French movies. For the full festival programme visit frenchfilmfestival.co.nz.

● Matariki Ki Waikato Festival, now until to July 28

Mānawatia a Matariki! Te Ohu Whakaita Charitable Trust is inviting Waikato locals to over 30 events to mark the Māori New Year. It is a celebration of the present, but also a time to remember the past and looking ahead. The full programme is available via matarikiwaikato.nz.

● National Sausage Sizzle for Motor Neuron Disease, June 15, 9am at all New Zealand Bunnings stores

Bunnings is partnering with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) NZ to help raise vital funds for those impacted by the disease. All funds raised from the barbecue will go towards MND NZ. Donations will be used to grow support, boost advocacy to make time count for those living with MND and supporting research for a future free from MND.

● War in the Waikato Clash of Trades, sport event, June 15, 5.30pm at Hamilton YMCA, 36 Pembroke St, Hamilton

A stacked card of corporate boxers step into the ring and give it their all over three rounds. Headlined by Hamilton local mixed martial artist Matt The Viper Vaile. Tickets online via Eventfinda.

The Mānawatia a Matariki concert at the Hamilton Lake Domain stage will again be part of this year's Matariki ki Waikato Festival. Photo / Mike Walen

● Pink Floyd Experience, June 15, 8pm at Globox Arena, Claudelands, Hamilton

The Pink Floyd Experience returns this year with another show full of Pink Floyd masterpieces from Pulse. The show will recreate 1994′s Earls Court performance with sound/lighting and visual effects plus an almost identical-looking stage. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● Hamilton Zinefest, June 15, 10am at Hamilton Central Library

Self-published pieces of creative writing are in the spotlight at this event. So far, 48 zinesters from as far as Auckland, Huntly and the East Cape will offer their comics, poetry, political rants, drawings, collages and photography for sale. Free event.

● Magic v Steel, ANZ Premiership netball, June 18, 7.30pm at Globox Arena, Claudelands, Hamilton

See the Avis Magic, live as they take on the Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel in Round 10 of the 2024 ANZ Premiership. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● Devilskin: We Rise concert, June 21, 6pm at The Factory, Hamilton

Multi-platinum NZ rockers Devilskin are revving up and getting ready to hit the road in celebration of the 10th Anniversary of their debut album We Rise. Tickets online via Eventfinda.

Smoked Paprika won the Smokefreerockquest 2022.

● The Fleetwood Mac Experience, concert, June 21, 7.30pm at Clarence Street Theatre, Hamilton

Embark on a musical journey through the iconic era of Fleetwood Mac. A night of nostalgia, and an homage to one of the greatest bands in rock history. Tickets via ticketek.

● Smokefreerockquest Waikato finals, music event, June 22, 7pm at Clarence Street Theatre, Hamilton

Smokefreerockquest is New Zealand’s nationwide, live, original music, event giving young musicians the opportunity to perform in a professional setting, in venues from Northland to Southland.

● Shapeshifter, concert, June 28, 7pm at Globox Arena, Claudelands, Hamilton

Shapeshifter, originally from Christchurch, returns to Hamilton to celebrate their 25th birthday. The five-strong line-up of PDigsss (vocals), Sam Trevethick (guitar/synths/sampler), Dan McGruer (synths/sampler), Nick Robinson (bass/synths/MPC) and Darren Mathiassen (drums) have created their very own heavy soul. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● L.A.B concert, June 29, 6.30pm at Globox Arena, Claudelands, Hamilton

L.A.B are hitting the road for their only New Zealand shows this winter to celebrate their new album, L.A.B VI. Over Matariki weekend, L.A.B returns to Hamilton with Stan Walker and chart toppers Corrella. Tickets online via Ticketek.