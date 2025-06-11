French Film Festival Aotearoa 2025 brings a taste of Cannes to Hamilton. Lido Cinema will screen 23 movies including Jane Austen Wrecked My Life, The Count of Monte Cristo and Monsieur Aznavour. Tickets online via lidohamilton.com.

● Battle of the Bands 2025 – Hamilton final, June 13, 7.30pm at Biddy Mulligans, 17b Hood St, Hamilton

The regional events are running through April, May and June with the national finals on June 27 & 28 in Wellington. Tickets for the Hamilton final online via Eventfinda.

● Tainui Secondary Schools Kapa Haka Festival, June 13-14, Globox Arena, Hamilton

Entry by koha.

● Chiefs v Brumbies Super Rugby match, June 14, 7.05pm at FMG Stadium Waikato

Watch the Gallagher Chiefs take on the Brumbies in the DHL Super Rugby Pacific semifinal. Entertainment starts from 5pm.

The Chiefs will take on the Brumbies at home this weekend. Photo / Photosport

● Matariki ki Waikato Market Day, June 15, 10am at Hamilton Gardens Pavilion

Support local Māori businesses and enjoy delicious kai and live entertainment. Free event.

● Brass Monkey 2025 frisbee tournament, June 15 at Owen Delany Park, Centennial Drive, Taupō

Play four games of seven-a-side ultimate frisbee on the day. Play will be on grass fields, so cleats recommended, running or sports shoes okay too. Registrations online at rotorua.ultimatecentral.com.

● Mānawatia a Matariki event, June 20, 3pm at Innes Common, Hamilton Lake

Hamilton City Council’s Mānawatia a Matariki event is back for 2025. Wrap up warm, grab your whānau and friends, and enjoy an afternoon of live music and entertainment, food and markets.

Waikato Showquest will take place in Hamilton at the end of the month. Photos / Showquest

● Magic v Mystics ANZ Premiership match, June 21, 4pm at Globox Arena, Hamilton

The Avis Magic take on the MG Mystics in Round 7 of netball’s 2025 ANZ Premiership. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● Showquest Waikato, June 26, 6.30pm at Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton

Showquest is a nationwide performing youth arts programme. Watch original stage performances combining art, music, dance, drama and culture. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● Waikato Food Show, July 5-6 at Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton

Visitors can expect live cooking demonstrations and masterclasses, in addition to a range of exhibitors serving up the latest products. Tickets online via waikatofoodshow.co.nz.