Events in Waikato: Matariki celebrations, Fieldays part of event calendar

The Mānawatia a Matariki concert at Hamilton Lake will be back in 2025. Photo / Mike Walen

Inside Out exhibition, now, Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato

From bold outdoor landmarks to the intimacy of a gallery setting, the exhibition celebrates Waikato’s public art. Photographs of landmark sculptures in our region are presented with smaller works by the same artists. Free entry.

Fieldays, now

