The Mānawatia a Matariki concert at Hamilton Lake will be back in 2025. Photo / Mike Walen
● Inside Out exhibition, now, Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato
From bold outdoor landmarks to the intimacy of a gallery setting,the exhibition celebrates Waikato’s public art. Photographs of landmark sculptures in our region are presented with smaller works by the same artists. Free entry.
● Fieldays, nowuntil June 14 at Mystery Creek Event Centre
The largest agricultural event in the Southern Hemisphere is back in Waikato for the 57th time. Tickets online via fieldays.co.nz or at the gate.
● French Film Festival, now until June 18, Lido Cinema Hamilton
French Film Festival Aotearoa 2025 brings a taste of Cannes to Hamilton. Lido Cinema will screen 23 movies including Jane Austen Wrecked My Life, The Count of Monte Cristo and Monsieur Aznavour. Tickets online via lidohamilton.com.
● Battle of the Bands 2025 – Hamilton final, June 13, 7.30pm at Biddy Mulligans, 17b Hood St, Hamilton
The regional events are running through April, May and June with the national finals on June 27 & 28 in Wellington. Tickets for the Hamilton final online via Eventfinda.