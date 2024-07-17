● Six Extinctions, exhibition, now until July 21, at Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato

It’s your last chance to get face to face with some of history’s largest and deadliest predators in this exhibition before it closes. Tickets are available online via the museum’s website. The museum will temporarily close its doors altogether from July 22 until December to undergo significant work. The interactive centre for discovery, Exscite, will remain open.

● Tiikapo Exhibition Art Series: Taatai-o-Matariki, Wednesdays - Saturdays until July 26, from 11am - 2pm at The Meteor, 1 Victoria St, Hamilton

The exhibition will feature seven works by seven special artists, each encompassing one of the whetuu (stars) within the Tainui Matariki constellation.

● Honongā Taiao, Honongā Matariki, active event, now until July 28, from 8am-5pm at Centennial Park Playground, Te Kuiti

This is a series of events actively connecting our community to our local environment, maunga, wai and Ngāhere through biking, walking, and flying kites.

● Stories of the Stars installation, now until July 28 at 10 Garden Place, Hamilton

Discover the legend of Matariki and her six children by viewing the installation in the Hamilton CBD and scanning the QR code for written and audio storytelling.

● Find the hidden Moanas, activity, Saturday, July 20, from 8am-8pm, at Waterworld and Gallagher Aquatic Centre

● First birthday celebration for Te Kete Aronui Rototuna Library, July 21 until July 27 at Te Kete Aronui Rototuna Library

The Rototuna Library celebrates its first birthday with some special events and activities.

● Waikato Mid-Winter Retro Fair, July 27, 9am at The Barn, Gate 3, Brooklyn Rd, Hamilton

Stallholders will have a range of genuine retro (1950s-1970s) items for sale. There may be some 1980s gear too, as this is retro now. Items include furniture, clothing, homeware, collectables, toys, games, jewellery and vinyl.

● Vintage Tea Party, fundraising event, July 27, 10am and 2pm at Zealong Tea Estate, 495 Gordonton Rd, Hamilton

Proceeds of this event will go to the Cancer Society Waikato/Bay of Plenty to help continue their vital support services. Tickets are available online via the Zealong website and include a High Tea prepared by Executive Pastry Chef Valentina Avecilla.

● Impact Fight Night 11, sport event, July 27, 3pm at Westpac Events Centre, Ron Ladd Pl, Morrinsville

This Contact Kickboxing and Muay Thai event is hosted by Freestyle MMA Morrinsville and is set to showcase 10 local fighters and fighters from across the North Island. Tickets online via Eventfinda.

● The Hunchback of Notre Dame, musical, July 27 until August 10 at Clarence Street Theatre, Hamilton

The Hamilton Operatic Society is presenting a musical based on the Victor Hugo novel with songs from the Disney animated feature and new songs by Menken and Schwartz. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● New Zealand Darts Masters 2024, sport event, August 16-17, Globox Arena, Hamilton

The biggest names in darts are set to return to New Zealand. It’s set to be a blend of high-level sport, fancy dress costumes and big 180 calls. See eight of the PDC’s top superstars take on eight top talents from the Oceanic region. Tickets online via Ticketek.