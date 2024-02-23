The Sunset Symphony is of course part of the 2024 Hamilton Arts Festival combining orchestral music, whānau, friends, food and fireworks. Photo / Mark Hamilton

A look on the events calendar makes it evident: Several busy weeks, if not months are ahead for the Waikato, as not only the Super Rugby season, but the Hamilton Arts Festival are about to start.

The Ironman will be in Taupō and some classic movies - including Forrest Gump and Dirty Dancing - are going to be screened at Seddon Park.

And we haven’t even looked beyond the first weekend of March, which seems to be THE month in terms of events as Frankton Thunder, Tutus On Tour, Balloons over Waikato and Beach Hop are amping up in the region.

Events include:

● Chiefs v Crusaders, Super Rugby Pacific match, February 23, 7.05pm at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Watch the mighty Gallagher Chiefs take on the Crusaders in the first game of this year’s Super Rugby Pacific competition. Tickets to games will be available online soon. Season’s memberships can already be purchased online now.

● Hamilton Arts Festival Toi Ora Ki Kirikiriroa, February 23 to March 3, Hamilton

The Hamilton Arts Festival is waiting in the wings to bring music, theatre, dance and comedy to town again. The festival will be headlined by Bic Runga, who was announced as part of the line-up in December. Tickets and more information are available on the festival’s website.

● Putāruru Water and Food Festival, community event, February 24, 10am at Glenshea Park, Putāruru

Food trucks, horse rides, petting zoo, market stalls, axemen and woodturners perform.

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in Dirty Dancing. Photo / Vestron Pictures

● Purple Poppy Day Memorial Service, commemoration event, February 24, 11am at National Army Museum, Waiouru

The National Army Museum honours, remembers, and pays tribute to all animals, past and present, who have served alongside the New Zealand military. This year, our focus is on the dogs that served and do still serve.

● Meatstock, food festival, February 24-25, at Mystery Creek Events Centre

Following the success of last year’s Meatstock in Australia, which drew more than 60,000 attendees, Hamilton is in for a meat lover’s paradise. The expo-type event will feature live cooking demonstrations from barbecue experts and pitmasters, as well as live music, eating and strongmen competitions and games.

● Sunset Cinema, outdoor movie screenings, February 29 to March 3 at Seddon Park, Hamilton

Seddon Park is hosting a four-night series of outdoor movies. They will screen Happy Gilmore (February 29), Dirty Dancing (March 1), Forrest Gump (March 2) and Frozen (March 3). The event also includes a line-up of food trucks. Tickets via seddonpark.com.

MotoFest will revv up in Hampton Downs soon. Photo / Dillon Photography

● Mercury Bay Art Escape, art event, March 1-3 and 9-10

The annual open studios event will allow people access to 40 studios on the east coast of the Coromandel, from Matarangi to Hikuai. Visit and chat with artists, see their work in progress, hear what inspires them and what new art they are working on and buy direct from their studio. Gala opening on March 1, 6pm at Hot Waves Cafe, Hot Water Beach.

● Ironman, triathlon event, March 2, Taupō

An international line-up will be taking to the streets of Taupō for the men’s professional title race. Ironman New Zealand’s course sees athletes take on a 3.8km swim of Lake Taupō, a 180km ride taking in the rural Broadlands Rd, and a 42.2km run along a lakefront lined with supporters.

● Chinese Lantern Festival, community event, March 2, 5.30pm at Garden Place, Hamilton

The 10th Hamilton Chinese Lantern Festival features Chinese culture performances and food stalls that sell mouth-watering Chinese/Asian foods. Free event.

● MotoFest, motorsport event, March 2-3, at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

The Star Insure MotoFest is back for its fifth year. There will be two days of two-wheel racing action, headlined by the NZ Superbikes and the NZ Classic Grand Prix. Kiwi racing legends Simon Crafar and Andrew Stroud will also be there along with a display of classic racing bikes. Tickets via hamptondowns.com/events/star-insure-motofest#/