An aerial shot of Fieldays last year at Mystery Creek, Hamilton.

● French Film Festival, now until June 26, Lido Cinema Hamilton

The annual festival is back with a range of Cannes-winning French movies. For the full festival programme visit frenchfilmfestival.co.nz.

● Super Rugby quarter-finals, Gallagher Chiefs vs Queensland Reds, June 8, 7.05pm at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

The Chiefs are hoping for another sell-out home crowd. Tickets are available online.

● Ōtorohanga Train station 100th anniversary, community event, June 8, 9am at 17 Maniapoto St, Ōtorohanga

The local train station celebrates its centenary. Event includes a street market, live entertainment and exhibitions.

● New Zealand GTR Festival, June 8 at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

This one is for the petrolheads. Expect to see street cars, museum pieces, racing machines, and every iteration of Godzilla, from the old-school Hakosuka and Kenmeri to the new-age R32, R33 and R34, and of course, the ultra-hi-tech R35. Includes drag racing, driving events, trade stands, show and shine events. Tickets at the gate.

AVIS Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic will celebrate their birthday this weekend.

● Magic v Tactix, ANZ Premiership, netball, June 9 at Globox Arena, Claudelands, Hamilton

See the Avis Magic live as they take on the Trident Homes Tactix in Round 9 of the 2024 ANZ Premiership. Enjoy a birthday party atmosphere with cake, legacy players, and a walk down the Magic Mile featuring dresses and team photos from all the years. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● Have a go at pottery, June 9, 11am-1pm at The Sculpture Park at Waitakaruru Arboretum

● NZ Careers Expo, June 9-10 at Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton

Still unsure what’s next? Come along to the Careers Expo to talk face to face with a wide range of employers, industry, government departments, and training providers. Free event.

● Fieldays, agricultural event, June 12-15 at Mystery Creek

The annual agriculture event is taking place. Over 1000 exhibitors from all over New Zealand and further afield will show off what’s new in the sector and offer visitors an insight into the primary industries. Tickets online or at the gate.

The Matariki dawn ceremony in 2022. Photo / Mike Walen

● NZ Highwaymen Tour, June 13, 7pm at Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton

Back by popular demand, Brendan Dugan, Frankie Stevens, Gray Bartlett and Dennis Marsh are hitting the road again as New Zealand’s Highwaymen. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● Matariki ki Waikato festival, June 14-July 28

● Pink Floyd Experience, June 15, 8pm at Globox Arena, Claudelands, Hamilton

The Pink Floyd Experience returns this year with another show full of Pink Floyd masterpieces from Pulse. The show will recreate 1994′s Earls Court performance with sound/lighting and visual effects plus an almost identical-looking stage. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● Hamilton Zinefest, June 15, 10am at Hamilton Central Library

Self-published pieces of creative writing are in the spotlight at this event. So far, 48 zinesters from as far as Auckland, Huntly and the East Cape will offer their comics, poetry, political rants, drawings, collages and photography for sale. Free event.

The Hamilton Zinefest 2024 will take place at the Hamilton City Library. Image / Kirikiriroa Hamilton Zinefest

● Magic v Steel, ANZ Premiership netball, June 18, 7.30pm at Globox Arena, Claudelands, Hamilton

See the Avis Magic, live as they take on the Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel in Round 10 of the 2024 ANZ Premiership. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● Devilskin: We rise, concert, June 21, 6pm at The Factory, Hamilton

Multi-platinum NZ rockers Devilskin are revving up and getting ready to hit the road in celebration of the 10th Anniversary of their debut album We Rise. Tickets online via Eventfinda.

● Shapeshifter, concert, June 28, 7pm at Globox Arena, Claudelands, Hamilton

Shapeshifter, originally from Christchurch, returns to Hamilton to celebrate their 25th birthday. The five-strong line-up of PDigsss (vocals), Sam Trevethick (guitar/synths/sampler), Dan McGruer (synths/sampler), Nick Robinson (bass/synths/MPC) and Darren Mathiassen (drums) have created their very own heavy soul. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● L.A.B concert, June 29, 6.30pm at Globox Arena, Claudelands, Hamilton

L.A.B are hitting the road for their only New Zealand shows this winter to celebrate their new album, L.A.B VI. Over Matariki weekend, L.A.B returns to Hamilton with Stan Walker and chart toppers Corrella. Tickets online via Ticketek.