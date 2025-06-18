The Avis Magic take on the MG Mystics in Round 7 of netball’s 2025 ANZ Premiership. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● The Addams Family – St Paul’s School Production, June 21-26, 7pm at Southwell Performing Arts Centre, 200 Peachgrove Rd, Hamilton

St Paul’s Collegiate invites the community into the kooky, spooky world of The Addams Family as Wednesday Addams falls in love with someone shockingly normal. Tickets online via stpauls.school.nz/tickets/event/63.

● Showquest Waikato, June 26, 6.30pm at Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton

Showquest is a nationwide performing youth arts programme. Watch original stage performances combining art, music, dance, drama and culture. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● Drag Bingo with Anita Wigl’It, June 26, 7pm at Lucky Finns, 28 Hood St, Hamilton

Join Anita Wigl’it, star of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, as she plays with her balls. Get ready for three rounds of bingo, prizes, a whole lot of laughs and of course a drag show. Tickets online via Eventfinda.

New Zealand drag queen Anita Wigl'it. Photo / Supplied

● Matariki Glow Show, June 27, 10am and 11.30am at Clarence St Theatre, Hamilton

The family-friendly show tells the story of te kāhui whetū o Matariki (the star cluster/whānau of Matariki) as they gather to light up the skies for te tau hou Māori (Māori New Year). Tickets online via Ticketek.

● The perfectly peculiar practice of Professor Penfold, theatre performance, July 1-5 at The Meteor Theatre, Hamilton

The Meteor presents its annual school holiday show. Join Professor Penfold in his race against time to create a solution to the city’s rubbish problem. Tickets online via themeteor.co.nz.

● Jaedyn Randell – Kāinga Hokia, concert, July 4, 7.30pm at Gallagher Academy – Concert Chamber, Knighton Rd, Hamilton

After making waves as a grand finalist on The Voice Australia, Jaedyn Randell takes the stage for her first headline shows in Aotearoa, blending contemporary soul, RnB, and pop. Tickets online via Eventfinda.

● Waikato Food Show, July 5-6 at Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton

Visitors can expect live cooking demonstrations and masterclasses, in addition to a range of exhibitors serving up the latest products. Tickets online via waikatofoodshow.co.nz.

● Winter Edition Waikato Christmas Market, July 5-6, 9am at Hall D, Claudelands Event Centre

Wander through market stallholders and enjoy live music, delicious festive food and drinks, free entertainment and craft workshops. Entry $5 at the door.

Jaedyn Randell takes the stage for her first headline shows in Aotearoa. Photo / Supplied

● The Toxic Avenger, theatre performance, July 5-12 at The Meteor Theatre, Hamilton

This rock-comedy is based on the classic cult film from Lloyd Kaufman. It follows the story of Melvin, who is dumped into a vat of radioactive toxic waste, only to re-emerge as New Jersey’s first superhero. Tickets online via themeteor.co.nz.

● NZ Highwaymen in concert, July 6, 2.30pm at Great Lake Centre, 5 Story Place, Taupō

The NZ Highwaymen, Brendan Dugan, Gray Bartlett, Dennis Marsh and Frankie Stevens, are on the road again and coming to Taupō. Tickets online via Eventfinda.

● Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out Live, July 12, 10am at Globox Arena, Hamilton

Join Peppa, her family and friends as they go to the zoo and beach for a special party. Presented by TEG Life Like Touring and Fierylight, the event will be packed with songs, dance and muddy puddles. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● Manu Tukutuku Kite Day, July 13, 10.30am, Turtle Lake Hill, Hamilton Gardens

Bring your tamariki along to celebrate Manu Tukutuku. This beloved whānau friendly annual event is back for Matariki Ki Waikato, a celebration of unity, remembrance, and renewal.