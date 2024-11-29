Get ready for an unforgettable night as we light up the Christmas tree for the first time. There will be food trucks, characters, face painting, balloon art and live entertainment! Free event.

● Urzila Carlson - Just Jokes, comedy show, November 30, 7pm at Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton

New Zealand’s favourite South African-New Zealander Urzila Carlson is on her brand new tour around New Zealand. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● Gourmet In the Gardens, food truck event, December 1, 4.30pm at Rhododendron LAwn, Hamilton Gardens

Enjoy food from a variety of food trucks and live music at the Hamilton Gardens. Free admission.

● This is the F#$%ing News – Paddy Gower Live on Tour, December 1, 7.30pm at Clarence St Theatre, Hamilton

Paddy G, live on stage. Now this really is The F#$%ing News. He will crack you up with his ripper yarns from a crazy life and he will rip into the issues this country is facing. It’s a mix of journalism, stand-up comedy and motivational speaking – with a sprinkle of positivity just for the hell of it. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● Zero to 60 and Beyond by Tony Quinn, book event, December 5, 6pm at Taupo International Motorsport Park, 463 Broadlands Rd, Taupō

Meet the man behind the motorsport and business empire, Tony Quinn, as he celebrates the launch of his revised and updated book Zero to 60 and Beyond. Tickets online via Eventfinda.

● Carols In the Caves, concert, December 6-8, 8pm at Waitomo Caves

The Waitomo Caves Choir presents a programme of Christmas music from Aotearoa/New Zealand and beyond in the magical setting of the Cathedral Cave. They are joined by the Titiwai children’s choir for the Friday and Saturday performances. Entry is by koha (suggested $20) and includes entry to the caves and supper. Tickets are strictly limited and can be booked at the Waitomo i-Site (ph. 07 8787640).

● Mad Mike’s Summer Bash, automotive event, December 7, 9am at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

New Zealand drifter Mad Mike Whiddett brings you another instalment of drift action. There will be prizes up for grabs and the international track cruise is open to the public. Off the track, there will be the Hard Park, RC Drifting and SpeedNation Simulators in the pavilion. Tickets online via madmike.co.nz.

● Sanitarium Weet-Bix Kids TRYathlon, kids sport event, December 8, St. Peter’s Cambridge

Kids of all sporting abilities swim, cycle, and run their way around age-appropriate courses, either as an individual or as a team of two. Open to Kiwi kids aged 6 to 15 years. Free event.



