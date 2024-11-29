Hamilton's Christmas tree is 25 metres tall. Photo / Ramona Ianculov
● Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge, sport event, November 30, Tongariro North Domain, Tongariro St, Taupō
The Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge – New Zealand’s largest cycling event – is all go for November celebrating its 46th running. There’s exciting news in the mountain bike category this year. Apart from the traditional Huka Steamer (60km) and Huka Teaser (30km) MTB events, the event also announced the introduction of the Tineli Huka Hundy (100km), a new category this year.
● Lucas Oil Hydro Thunder NZ Championship Series, November 30 until December 1, 9am, at Mangakino Lakefront Reserve, Lake Rd, Mangakino
Round 1 of the 2024-25 Lucas Oil Hydro Thunder NZ Championship series kicks off at Lake Maratai Mangakino, featuring Grand Prix Hydroplanes, Formula One Tunnels, Modified Hydroplanes and Racing runabouts. Plenty of action over the two days with 20 races each day. Food and refreshments available. Free admission.
● Hamilton Christmas Tree Lighting Festival, November 30, 5pm at Garden Place, Hamilton
● Gourmet In the Gardens, food truck event, December 1, 4.30pm at Rhododendron LAwn, Hamilton Gardens
Enjoy food from a variety of food trucks and live music at the Hamilton Gardens. Free admission.
● This is the F#$%ing News – Paddy Gower Live on Tour, December 1, 7.30pm at Clarence St Theatre, Hamilton
Paddy G, live on stage. Now this really is The F#$%ing News. He will crack you up with his ripper yarns from a crazy life and he will rip into the issues this country is facing. It’s a mix of journalism, stand-up comedy and motivational speaking – with a sprinkle of positivity just for the hell of it. Tickets online via Ticketek.
● Zero to 60 and Beyond by Tony Quinn, book event, December 5, 6pm at Taupo International Motorsport Park, 463 Broadlands Rd, Taupō
Meet the man behind the motorsport and business empire, Tony Quinn, as he celebrates the launch of his revised and updated book Zero to 60 and Beyond. Tickets online via Eventfinda.
● Carols In the Caves, concert, December 6-8, 8pm at Waitomo Caves
The Waitomo Caves Choir presents a programme of Christmas music from Aotearoa/New Zealand and beyond in the magical setting of the Cathedral Cave. They are joined by the Titiwai children’s choir for the Friday and Saturday performances. Entry is by koha (suggested $20) and includes entry to the caves and supper. Tickets are strictly limited and can be booked at the Waitomo i-Site (ph. 07 8787640).
● Mad Mike’s Summer Bash, automotive event, December 7, 9am at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park
New Zealand drifter Mad Mike Whiddett brings you another instalment of drift action. There will be prizes up for grabs and the international track cruise is open to the public. Off the track, there will be the Hard Park, RC Drifting and SpeedNation Simulators in the pavilion. Tickets online via madmike.co.nz.