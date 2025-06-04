During this six-hour endurance challenge, participants – either solo or in teams of up to six people – complete as many 7.3km laps as possible. Entries online via pillartopou.com.

● Midwinter Christmas pop-up market, June 7, 10am at Riverlea Theatre, 83 Riverlea Rd, Hamilton

Over 60 outdoor stalls offering artisan goods, crafts, taonga, gifts and more. There also will be live music, food, coffee, and face painting on the day. If there is wet weather, the event will be cancelled.

● Chiefs v Blues qualifying final, June 7, 7.05pm at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

The mighty Chiefs will be battling it out at home this Saturday in their qualifying final against the Blues. Tickets online via chiefs.flicket.co.nz.

Fieldays will be back at Mystery Creek next week. Photo / Mike Scott

● The DeSotos, concert, June 7, 8pm at Biddy Mulligans, 17b Hood St, Hamilton

The DeSotos are performing a night of Americana & country blues. During 2024 the band were at the Lab Recording Studio working on a brand new album, with four tracks completed to date. Tickets to the concert online via Eventfinda.

● Tahatū Careers Expo NZ, June 8-9, 10am at Globox Arena, Hamilton

The expo showcases employers, tertiary providers, training institutions, industry representatives and government departments. Connect with the people to help you explore employment opportunities, gain career information and guidance. Free event.

● Fieldays, June 11-14 at Mystery Creek Event Centre

The largest agricultural event in the Southern Hemisphere is back in Waikato for the 57th time. Tickets online via fieldays.co.nz or at the gate.

● Battle of the Bands 2025 – Hamilton final, June 13, 7.30pm at Biddy Mulligans, 17b Hood St, Hamilton

The regional events are running through April, May and June with the National Finals on June 27 & 28th in Wellington. Tickets for the Hamilton final online via Eventfinda.

● Tainui Secondary Schools Kapa Haka Festival, June 13-14, Globox Arena, Hamilton

Entry by koha.

● Brass Monkey 2025 frisbee tournament, June 15 at Owen Delany Park, Centennial Drive, Taupō

Play four games of seven-a-side Ultimate frisbee on the day. Play will be on grass fields so cleats recommended, running or sports shoes okay too. Registrations online at rotorua.ultimatecentral.com.

● Magic v Mystics ANZ Premiership match, June 21, 4pm at Globox Arena, Hamilton

The Avis Magic take on the MG Mystics in Round 7 of the 2025 ANZ Premiership. Tickets online via Ticketek.