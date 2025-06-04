The Chiefs will take on the Blues this weekend. Photo / Photosport
● Inside Out exhibition, now, Waikato Museum Te Whare Taonga o Waikato
From bold outdoor landmarks to the intimacy of a gallery setting,the exhibition celebrates Waikato’s public art. Photographs of landmark sculptures in our region are presented with smaller works by the same artists. Free entry.
● French FilmFestival, now until June 18, Lido Cinema Hamilton
French Film Festival Aotearoa 2025 brings a taste of Cannes to Hamilton. Lido Cinema will screen 23 movies including Jane Austen Wrecked My Life, The Count of Monte Cristo and Monsieur Aznavour. Tickets online via lidohamilton.com.
● Pillar to Pou endurance running event, June 7, 10am at Taupō Lakefront
During this six-hour endurance challenge, participants – either solo or in teams of up to six people – complete as many 7.3km laps as possible. Entries online via pillartopou.com.
● Midwinter Christmas pop-up market, June 7, 10am at Riverlea Theatre, 83 Riverlea Rd, Hamilton
Over 60 outdoor stalls offering artisan goods, crafts, taonga, gifts and more. There also will be live music, food, coffee, and face painting on the day. If there is wet weather, the event will be cancelled.
● Chiefs v Blues qualifying final, June 7, 7.05pm at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton
The mighty Chiefs will be battling it out at home this Saturday in their qualifying final against the Blues. Tickets online via chiefs.flicket.co.nz.
● The DeSotos, concert, June 7, 8pm at Biddy Mulligans, 17b Hood St, Hamilton
The DeSotos are performing a night of Americana & country blues. During 2024 the band were at the Lab Recording Studio working on a brand new album, with four tracks completed to date. Tickets to the concert online via Eventfinda.
● Tahatū Careers Expo NZ, June 8-9, 10am at Globox Arena, Hamilton
The expo showcases employers, tertiary providers, training institutions, industry representatives and government departments. Connect with the people to help you explore employment opportunities, gain career information and guidance. Free event.
● Fieldays, June 11-14 at Mystery Creek Event Centre
The largest agricultural event in the Southern Hemisphere is back in Waikato for the 57th time. Tickets online via fieldays.co.nz or at the gate.
● Battle of the Bands 2025 – Hamilton final, June 13, 7.30pm at Biddy Mulligans, 17b Hood St, Hamilton
The regional events are running through April, May and June with the National Finals on June 27 & 28th in Wellington. Tickets for the Hamilton final online via Eventfinda.