Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Events in Waikato: Arts, netball part of event calendar

Waikato Herald
4 mins to read

Artist Chippy (right) was part of Graffiato a few years ago. Photo / Andy Taylor

Artist Chippy (right) was part of Graffiato a few years ago. Photo / Andy Taylor

Cambridge Pride Gala Ball, October 25, 6.30pm at Cambridge Town Hall

With entertainment from New Zealand comedian and actor Chris Parker as MC for the evening and live music from the Royal New Zealand Air Force Covers Band. Proceeds from the evening go to the Cambridge Town Hall, and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save