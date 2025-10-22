Artist Chippy (right) was part of Graffiato a few years ago. Photo / Andy Taylor
● Cambridge Pride Gala Ball, October 25, 6.30pm at Cambridge Town Hall
With entertainment from New Zealand comedian and actor Chris Parker as MC for the evening and live music from the Royal New Zealand Air Force Covers Band. Proceeds from the evening go to the Cambridge Town Hall, andeveryone over 18 (queer or not) is welcome. Tickets online via Humanitix.
● Raglan Arts Weekend, October 25-27 in Raglan
The Raglan Arts Weekend is an annual open studio art event. Now in its 15th year, the line-up of 60 participants includes new artists, plus some established favourites. The artists work with a range of media from recycled metal sculptures, silk, ceramics, jewellery, photography, taxidermy, and painting. For more information visit raglanartsweekend.nz.
● Graffiato, street art festival, October 25-27 in and around Taupo
● Blindspott, concert, October 26, 7.30pm at The Factory, 28 Alexandra St, Hamilton
Blindspott are playing in Hamilton to promote the Volumes album. The set-list includes hit singles Coming Home and Burn me Alive and others. Doors open at 7.30pm with New Way Home playing at 8pm before Blindspott hits the stage at 9.15pm. Tickets online via Eventfinda.
● Racing for Cambridge RDA – Fundraiser Night, October 30, 5pm, at Cambridge Raceway, Taylor St
Enjoy great food, on-track harness racing and lively auctions while raising funds for Cambridge Riding for the Disabled. Tickets at the door.
● Halloween: Museum After Dark, October 31, 6pm at Waikato Museum, Hamilton
Hear ghost stories around the campfire, follow the trick-or-treat trail, and enjoy free face painting. There will be activity stations for the whole family, including code-cracking and treat-bag making. Follow the trick-or-treat trail and collect stamps to unlock a bag full of treats to take home. Tickets via tewharetaonga.nz.
● Tofiga - Shuuush your mouf, comedy, November 1, 7.30pm at Clarence St Theatre, Hamilton
Tofiga first rose to stardom as one half of the iconic The Laughing Samoans. In his solo tour Shuuush Your Mouf, Tofiga muses on all the things that are important to a man in his 50s, his Samoan wife, family and how crossing half a century changes you. Tickets online via Ticketek.
● Hamilton Gardens Scarecrow Festival, November 2, 11am at Hamilton Gardens
The annual Scarecrow Festival held within the Kitchen Garden is back. Check out the array of scarecrows crafted by community groups and vote for your favourite. If you want to get creative and enter a scarecrow you can do so until October 31 and fill out the form via bit.ly/scarecrow2025.
● Gourmet In the Gardens, food truck event, November 2, 4pm at Rhododendron Lawn, Hamilton Gardens
The much-loved event is back for its 10th season. Come along with the family or friends and listen to the local live music while dining from the line-up of local food trucks. Bring your picnic blankets, chairs, and sunscreen. Free entry.
● Peter and The Wolf, concert, November 8, 12pm at The Meteor Theatre, Hamilton
Hamilton City Brass presents this interactive musical for children about a brave boy, a cunning wolf, and a few surprising animal friends. Bring your toys along to match the characters: A bird, duck, cat, wolf, grandpa, Peter, or the hunters. The music tells the story and you will help bring it to life with your toys! Tickets via the Meteor’s website.
● Barkfest, animal event, November 2, 10am at Lake Te Koo Utu, Cambridge
This ultimate doggy day out includes food stalls, face painting, photo booths, demonstrations, and competitions, including Look a Like Competition, Waggiest Tail, Everyday Dog Obedience & Agility, Bark Off.