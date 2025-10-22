Graffiato, New Zealand’s first and longest-running street art festival is celebrating its 15th anniversary. Fittingly, 15 artists will give local walls a splash of colour. Free event.

● Constellation Cup – Silver Ferns v Australia, October 26, 4.10pm at Globox Arena, Hamilton

Fresh off their 2024 Constellation Cup victory, the Silver Ferns are out to cement their dominance, but the Australian Diamonds are ready to strike back. Tickets online via Ticketek.

Martina Salmon of New Zealand in action during the first test match of the Constellation Cup series between the Australian Diamonds and the New Zealand Silver Ferns. Photo / Photosport

● Blindspott, concert, October 26, 7.30pm at The Factory, 28 Alexandra St, Hamilton

Blindspott are playing in Hamilton to promote the Volumes album. The set-list includes hit singles Coming Home and Burn me Alive and others. Doors open at 7.30pm with New Way Home playing at 8pm before Blindspott hits the stage at 9.15pm. Tickets online via Eventfinda.

● Racing for Cambridge RDA – Fundraiser Night, October 30, 5pm, at Cambridge Raceway, Taylor St

Enjoy great food, on-track harness racing and lively auctions while raising funds for Cambridge Riding for the Disabled. Tickets at the door.

● Halloween: Museum After Dark, October 31, 6pm at Waikato Museum, Hamilton

Hear ghost stories around the campfire, follow the trick-or-treat trail, and enjoy free face painting. There will be activity stations for the whole family, including code-cracking and treat-bag making. Follow the trick-or-treat trail and collect stamps to unlock a bag full of treats to take home. Tickets via tewharetaonga.nz.

Blindspott is playing in Hamilton. Photo/Andy MacDonald

● Tofiga - Shuuush your mouf, comedy, November 1, 7.30pm at Clarence St Theatre, Hamilton

Tofiga first rose to stardom as one half of the iconic The Laughing Samoans. In his solo tour Shuuush Your Mouf, Tofiga muses on all the things that are important to a man in his 50s, his Samoan wife, family and how crossing half a century changes you. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● Hamilton Gardens Scarecrow Festival, November 2, 11am at Hamilton Gardens

The annual Scarecrow Festival held within the Kitchen Garden is back. Check out the array of scarecrows crafted by community groups and vote for your favourite. If you want to get creative and enter a scarecrow you can do so until October 31 and fill out the form via bit.ly/scarecrow2025.

● Gourmet In the Gardens, food truck event, November 2, 4pm at Rhododendron Lawn, Hamilton Gardens

The much-loved event is back for its 10th season. Come along with the family or friends and listen to the local live music while dining from the line-up of local food trucks. Bring your picnic blankets, chairs, and sunscreen. Free entry.

● Peter and The Wolf, concert, November 8, 12pm at The Meteor Theatre, Hamilton

Hamilton City Brass presents this interactive musical for children about a brave boy, a cunning wolf, and a few surprising animal friends. Bring your toys along to match the characters: A bird, duck, cat, wolf, grandpa, Peter, or the hunters. The music tells the story and you will help bring it to life with your toys! Tickets via the Meteor’s website.

● Barkfest, animal event, November 2, 10am at Lake Te Koo Utu, Cambridge

This ultimate doggy day out includes food stalls, face painting, photo booths, demonstrations, and competitions, including Look a Like Competition, Waggiest Tail, Everyday Dog Obedience & Agility, Bark Off.