Encouraging more pedal powered outings with Hamilton Bike Month

Organised group rides are a great way to enjoy cycling. Photo / Supplied

Bike Waikato has launched the first annual Hamilton Bike month with a lot of fun activities with and around bicycles and getting out and about.

The biking advocacy organisation found the Covid-19 lockdown has significantly increased the number of people getting into cycling with nearly half a million Trade Me searches for bikes in just one week.

Hamilton Bike Month also ties in with the nationwide Aotearoa Bike Challenge, organised by Waka Kotahi. Image / Supplied

Bike Waikato chairman Richard Porter said: "We're trying to build off that enthusiasm from last year and make sure there's plenty of opportunities to get out on your bike."

Bike Month's diverse calendar with 19 different, mostly free, events up until April has been set up in collaboration with Hamilton City Council, Settlement Centre Waikato, Sport Waikato, Go Eco, Western Community Centre, and the Hamilton BMX Club.

The calendar features events like guided bike tours, learners bike classes, BMX training, exhibitions and bike repair workshops.

Hamilton Bike Month also ties in with the nationwide Aotearoa Bike Challenge, organised by Waka Kotahi which offers prizes for people who ride in February.

The interest in cycling has increased during the Covid-19 lockdown says Bike Waikato. Photo / Supplied

Alongside the nationwide challenge, Hamilton Bike Month organised a Tour de Coffee Culture, encouraging people to bike to 15 locations throughout Ngāruawāhia, Hamilton and Cambridge to win prizes by sending in selfies of yourself and the bike at the locations.

There are also spot prizes to be won throughout the month from the Bike Waikato team if you participate in one of the events and share a photo on Instagram with the hashtag #BikeMonth2021.

Bike Waikato's communications and engagement co-ordinator Louise Hutt said: "It's important we're breaking down the barriers to cycling that we can - so come get your bike fixed, increase your confidence with a bike skills workshop, have fun on your bike and win prizes."

The Tour de Coffee Culture runs up until April 5 and asks participants to bike to Coffee Culture Five Cross Roads, Hamilton Gardens, Victoria on the River, Hamilton Zoo, Fairfield Bridge, Perry Cycle Bridge Te Awa Cycleway, Hakarimata scenic reserve, Avantidrome, University of Waikato, Minogue Park, Mangaiti Gully, Western Rail Trail, Braithwaite Park, Swarbricks Landing and Hamilton Airport.

The Perry Bridge at Horotiu is on the Te Awa Cycleway. Photo / Tom Rowland

If you visit all hotspots before April and take a selfie of yourself at every location, you will receive a tour T-shirt. If you visit all tour hotspots in one day, you earn a Tour de Coffee Culture cycle jersey from Champion Systems. You can register for the tour online.

For more information and details on each event and registrations, see bikewaikato.org.nz/events.

On Saturday, February 20 from 2.30pm, Bike Waikato organises a ride to Boon Street Art sites around Hamilton East. The organisers recommend a cargo bike or bike trailer if you like to take kids to the family-friendly event due to the distance and city riding.

For Valentine's Day, February 14, Bike Waikato hosts a meet-up at Gourmet in the Gardens at 4pm for fellow-cyclists to socialise, eat some food and enjoy summer.

As the food trucks at the Hamilton Gardens sell out quickly, it is recommended to get there early.

A bike trailer is a great way to take kids to family friendly events. Photo / Supplied

Filmmaker Liz Canning shares her experience with cycling as a mother with a cargo-bike in the documentary Motherload.

It will be screened in Wintec's The Long Room on February 16, from 7pm. Seats are limited so register. A workshop and talk on bike accidents and how to report to the right authority will be held on February 25, 5.30pm at The Long Room at Wintec.

Bike Waikato will also take part in this year's Love your bike day on February 28, from 10am at Claudelands Park. The organisation will set up a display of cargo bikes.

They will also offer a free bike valet for anyone coming to Claudelands Park on the day.