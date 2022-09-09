In all, 1666 people graduated in person across eight ceremonies. Photo / Supplied

Hundreds of smiling graduates and their families gathered at Claudelands event centre this week as the first University of Waikato post-pandemic graduation ceremonies in Hamilton were held.

The first ceremony on Tuesday kicked off four days of Hamilton ceremonies for the University this week; a series that began last week in Tauranga and ended at Te Kohinga Mārama marae on campus on Friday.

In all, 1666 people graduated in person across eight ceremonies, with 916 bachelor's degrees, 187 bachelor's with honours degrees, 235 master's degrees, 44 PhDs and 284 post-graduate and graduate diplomas conferred.

Nawidullah Atayee after his graduation. Photo / Supplied

University Chancellor Sir Anand Satyanand congratulated the graduates and thanked their families and teachers for supporting them with their studies.

"This is a moment and a day for you to celebrate your success, based on days, weeks, months and years of study … [and] today you have the right to enjoy this milestone you have reached.

"You will join many more of 80,000 [graduates] who have gone before you," he said. "Students who have gone on to successful careers in government, politics, professions and business."

Temiloluwa Fayomi, centre, with her family after graduating from the University of Waikato this week. Photo / Supplied

Student speaker Dominique Bouwer, who was graduating with a Bachelor of Arts with Honours in History, acknowledged the graduates all came to the university to make a difference. She encouraged her peers to use that knowledge and experience "to make a life you are proud of". She also told them not to worry when life took unexpected turns.

"The good news is that the school of life will never stop teaching you, even if this is the end of your journey at university."

The last University of Waikato graduation ceremony to be held in Hamilton was in April 2021. Graduation ceremonies scheduled for December 2021 and April 2022 were cancelled or postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions.