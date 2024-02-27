Visitors to Te Awamutu Museum's Tui & Tama Eco Expo last year had several activities to take part in. Photo / Dean Taylor

Visitors to Te Awamutu Museum's Tui & Tama Eco Expo last year had several activities to take part in. Photo / Dean Taylor

Te Awamutu Museum - Education and Research Centre is joining in the fun of Children’s Day this Sunday with a free Tama & Tui Eco Expo.

The event runs from 10am until 2pm and promises to be bigger and better than the last one.

Families are welcomed to the museum to meet local groups working hard in our community to help our native plants and animals thrive.

Presenters this year include Pirongia Te Aroaro o Kahu Restoration Society, Predator Free Te Awamutu/Taiea te Taiao, MEIT Sanctuary Mountain, Project Echo, Waipā District Council Waste Minimisation Team, Smart Water Project and Te Awamutu Toy Library.

Tui & Tama Eco Expo is on this Sunday.

Activities will include face painting with Free Lunch Theatre Company, ReCreators doing a free workshop on making recycled jewellery and braided bracelets and a make-your-own pest trap workshop.

It is a drop-in event, no booking is required, but children under 14 must a supervised by an adult.

