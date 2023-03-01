If you want to cool down, come splash around at Waterworld. Kids get in free, and accompanying adults at half price. Photo / Supplied

Celebrate Children’s Day 2023 with a bang in Hamilton Kirikiriroa on the weekend. Hamilton City Council has fun activities and free offers happening throughout the city, at Hamilton Gardens, Hamilton Zoo, Waikato Museum, Waterworld, and Central Library.

Te Rā O Ngā Tamariki-Children’s Day is celebrated throughout New Zealand on Sunday, March 5, but the council is doubling the fun this year, with events on Saturday, March 4, as well.

Round up your tamariki and start your celebrations on Saturday at Waikato Museum and Hamilton Gardens. Waikato Museum is hosting free activities from 10.30am to 3.30pm, with Kudos Science Trust: Science Spinners bringing a variety of science activities, and Legends Unleashed Dinosaurs Aotearoa armed with dinosaur treasures and all things palaeontology.

Hamilton Gardens has Cinderella and Belle in the Enclosed Gardens from 11am to 2pm, and Free Lunch Street Theatre will be doing face painting for kids outside the information centre/pavilion.

If you want to cool down, come splash around at Waterworld, where there will be fun activities like a manu competition, hydroslides, inflatables on the water, and kayaking and paddle boats from 2pm to 6pm. Kids get in free, and accompanying adults at half price.

On Sunday, Hamilton Zoo is offering 50 per cent off standard zoo entry as well as free buses thanks to BUSIT (check the Hamilton Zoo Facebook page for terms and conditions). Not only will kids get to see all the animals, but they’ll be able to see special guests like Spider-Man and Wonder Woman roaming at the zoo with bubbles and games from 11am to 2pm.

The Central Library is also getting involved with a bunch of activities for tamariki, including a scavenger hunt, Lego, arts and crafts, race cars, PlayStation, giant piano, and so much more.



