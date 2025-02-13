Reports of people walking their dogs on a pest-free conservation island in the Coromandel have the Department of Conservation (DoC) in anger.
DoC was alerted to two people and two dogs walking along the beach of Kawhitu/Stanley Island on February 8.
Kawhitu Island is classified as a nature reserve under the Reserve Act 1977, which means no one can enter without “express permission”.
A person that commits an offence against the Reserve Act could face up to a year in prison.
Roughly 86ha in size, the island is a haven for numerous protected and threatened species, including tīeke/saddlebacks, flesh-footed shearwaters/toanui, and kākāriki /red-crowned parakeet.