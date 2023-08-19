Hamilton's Welcoming Week is hosted by Hamilton City Council in collaboration with local community groups. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Hamilton is celebrating its multicultural community and newcomers to the city with a special Welcoming Week in September.

Welcoming Week is an annual global event that brings people and community groups together to celebrate the contributions of migrants and refugees.

Hamilton Kirikiriroa’s community is incredibly diverse, with the latest statistics showing that more than 27 per cent of the city’s population was born overseas and over 160 ethnicities are represented.

For Hamilton’s Welcoming Week, Hamilton City Council has organised a series of events including cultural performances, talks, workshops and community group open days.

Community and Natural Environment Committee chairwoman, councillor Kesh Naidoo-Rauf, has called New Zealand home since she moved from South Africa 23 years ago.

She says the Welcoming Week is going to play an important part in the wellbeing of Hamilton’s newest residents and a great opportunity to help them feel supported.

Hamilton has been recognised as a Committed Community under Immigration New Zealand's Welcoming Communities Te Waharoa ki ngā hapori programme. Photo / Hamilton City Council

“Whether you’ve just moved to Hamilton Kirikiriroa or you have been here for a few years, Welcoming Week is an amazing chance for you to get involved in the community, meet lots of people and learn about other cultures in our city,” Naidoo-Rauf says.

Hamilton’s Welcoming Week will run from September 1 to 10 and is hosted in collaboration with local community groups.

Te Haa o te Whenua o Kirikiriroa (THaWK) will formally open the festivities and have a Manaaki Village with Māori cultural performances, food stalls and community displays set up.

Other events during the week include Tangata Tiriti Trainings, a showcase of the history of migration at two libraries and community houses across the city will host opening days.

Hamilton City Councillor Kesh Naidoo-Rauf. Photo / Mike Walen, KeyImagery Photography

Hamilton City Council ethnic development advisor Jovi Abellanosa says she is excited about Welcoming Week.

“It’s been awesome to see employers come on board to feature their new staff and many organisations and local community groups come together and plan something special to celebrate the diversity in Hamilton Kirikiriroa,” Abellanosa says.

For Hamilton’s Welcoming Week programme check out the calendar of events online and the Facebook event page.