Birds In Pink; one of the many works on show for Raglan Arts weekend. Photo / Supplied

From encaustic and metal work to fine arts photography and hand-dyed silks, the work of 36 of Raglan's top artists spans an impressive range of media.

Now art aficionados can get up, close and personal with a whole range of these works over the much-loved Raglan Arts Weekend (RAW), taking place this Labour Weekend, October 22 to 24.

The annual event, now in its 12th year, is set to wow after a two-year break due to Covid, with artists having built up an impressive body of work and an array of new and interesting styles.

Julian Godfery at work. His meticulously detailed drawings with a contemporary feel express Julian's unique vision. Photo / Supplied

It's a fun weekend with artists opening their home studios and art spaces for the self-guided art trail, and gives visitors a unique chance to connect with not only artists and artworks but with creative processes too.

"It's a great opportunity to chat with artists, see an artwork being made and maybe pick up something special," said Nicky Brzeska, RAW co-ordinator.

"It's also a bit of an adventure to follow the map and wander around Raglan unearthing all this delightful work."

Artists opening their doors include fine art jewellery maker Sarah Steed, painter Brodie Reynolds, sculptor Richard Page and panel and paint maestro Chris Meek, as well as other hot faves such as Sam Mathers, Jane Galloway and Claudia Grutke.

A work by Miranda J Caird one of the RAW artists. Photo / Supplied

The Old School also houses a couple of artists as well as the official Preview Exhibition which gives an exciting introduction to each participating artist.

"Pick up a copy of 'The Raglan Arts Guide' from the Old School or i-Hub, and visit our website to get all the info you need to plan for the weekend," said Nicky.

"Or just wing it and look out for our official RAW flags which guide you to who is officially involved."

● Preview Exhibition: open daily (including weekends) from 10am to 2pm until October 24 at the Old School, Raglan

● RAW: Open studios over Labour Weekend October 22-24, 10am until 5pm.

● Full details at: www.raglanartsweekend.nz