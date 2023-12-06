Destination Te Awamutu has a new website: teawamutu.nz

A new Te Awamutu tourism website aims to further promote the town and the surrounding area as a destination, boosting visitor numbers and promoting local tourism-focused businesses.

The official tourism website of Te Awamutu, Pirongia and Kihikihi - teawamutu.nz - is a project initiated by Destination Te Awamutu, the organisation that oversees Te Awamutu i-Site.

Featuring a directory of ‘things to do’ and another for ‘places to stay’, the aim is to showcase all the best of Te Awamutu, Kihikihi and Pirongia to local and international visitors.

Local businesses can have an individual business listing, which is currently free, while centralised marketing efforts aim to drive more online traffic to consider Te Awamutu as a must-visit destination.

The site also includes a full event calendar, links to retail and food options on Support Local Te Awamutu, visitor information and guides and a venue directory, targeted at encouraging more corporate and sporting organisations to host their conferences and events here.

Centred on the theme ‘the start of your journey’, the hope is that Te Awamutu is considered a friendly and affordable place to stay and enjoy, offering popular local attractions like Te Awamutu Space Centre, The Regent Theatre, Yarndleys Bush and Mt Pirongia to name a few.

It is also hoped visitors will view it as an easy base to do day trips from, visiting destinations further afield like the Waitomo Caves, Mt Maungatautari Sanctuary Reserve, Lake Karāpiro and Hobbiton.

Destination Te Awamutu chair Shane Walsh says it’s all about making information easily accessible online to boost local tourism business.

“Whether visitors are locals wanting to find events or domestic visitors looking for a new place to explore or international visitors looking for a friendly small-town Kiwi experience, teawamutu.nz has all the information in one place,” says Shane.

“It has been a huge community effort, and we extend our thanks to everyone involved including Dave Owen (Te Awamutu Space Centre) for providing the teawmautu.nz domain, Tess Smith and the Te Awamutu Camera Club, Arthur Uden, Hamilton and Waikato Tourism and i-Site manager Bea Schiller for providing selected images used on the site.”

Visit www.teawamutu.nz to check it out.

Stay up to date with the Te Awamutu Courier and Waikato Herald. Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



