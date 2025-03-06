KiwiRail will undertake “urgent maintenance” on the Tangiwai Rail Crossing this weekend and next. Photo / Bevan Conley

The main Desert Rd detour, State Highway 49, will be down to one lane this weekend and next.

This was necessary as KiwiRail would undertake “urgent maintenance” on the Tangiwai Rail Crossing, said New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi.

“Road users on SH49, northwest of Waiouru, should prepare for delays... SH49 will be down to one lane under stop/go traffic management at the ... crossing this weekend, Saturday, March 8 and Sunday, March 9, and again on Saturday, March 15 and Sunday, March 16.

“NZTA appreciates there is increased traffic using SH49 currently as it is the main detour while SH1 is closed between Rangipō and Waiouru, as part of the Tīrau to Waiouru Accelerated Maintenance programme.”

SH1 between Rangipō and Waiouru, including Desert Rd, is on track to reopen mid-March, depending on the weather.