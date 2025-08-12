The Desert Rd was closed for six hours while the police's Serious Crash Unit undertook a scene examination. Photo / NZME

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Desert Rd crash victim named as Karen Jennifer King, of Cambridge

The Desert Rd was closed for six hours while the police's Serious Crash Unit undertook a scene examination. Photo / NZME

Police have named the person who died after a crash on the Desert Rd.

She was Karen Jennifer King, 71, of Cambridge.

“Our thoughts remain with those close to her at this difficult time,” police said today.

She left behind three children, Nicolette, Sarita and Megan.

Her death notice in the Waikato Times also remembered her as the “treasured Mema” of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.