Desert Rd crash victim named as Karen Jennifer King, of Cambridge

Waikato Herald
Quick Read

The Desert Rd was closed for six hours while the police's Serious Crash Unit undertook a scene examination. Photo / NZME

Police have named the person who died after a crash on the Desert Rd.

She was Karen Jennifer King, 71, of Cambridge.

“Our thoughts remain with those close to her at this difficult time,” police said today.

She left behind three children, Nicolette, Sarita and Megan.

Her death notice in

