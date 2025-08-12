Desert Rd crash victim named as Karen Jennifer King, of Cambridge
Waikato Herald
The Desert Rd was closed for six hours while the police's Serious Crash Unit undertook a scene examination. Photo / NZME
Police have named the person who died after a crash on the Desert Rd.
She was Karen Jennifer King, 71, of Cambridge.
“Our thoughts remain with those close to her at this difficult time,” police said today.
She left behind three children, Nicolette, Sarita and Megan.
Her death notice in
the Waikato Times also remembered her as the “treasured Mema” of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.