Deadline near for RWNZ scholarships

Time to apply for a scholarship through Rural Women NZ. Photo / 123RF

The deadline for five tertiary scholarships offered by Rural Women New Zealand (RWNZ) is fast approaching, with applications due in by Friday, March 1.

"Despite the current Government's first-year Fees Free policy, university remains an expensive experience for many rural students who do not have the choice of living at home to minimise expenses," says RWNZ education portfolio convenor, Sue Higgins.

"RWNZ is particularly concerned about the low rates of students graduating with agricultural-based degrees and the impact this will have on the development of New Zealand's rural sector.

"By offering our support, RWNZ seeks to make university more accessible to young people living rurally, women and those students over 25 who want to make a difference in their communities," she says.

Other bursaries and grants offered by RWNZ with deadlines later in the year include the Secondary School Boarding Bursary and the Audrey Reid Grant.

The Audrey Reid Grant is designed to help students over 25 years old to focus on subjects that will benefit rural communities, such as midwifery or horticulture.

* Further information about RWNZ's bursaries and grants is available on www.ruralwomen.org.nz