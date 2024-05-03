The Dead Cow Gully Backyard Ultra Australia Ultimate Marathon Event map.

Cambridge-based Jane McAlpine is taking on the Dead Cow Gully Backyard Ultra Australia Ultimate Marathon Event tomorrow morning, which is almost a Hunger Games-style race in Nanango, Queensland.

Situated on a sixth-generation family cattle property that the Walsh Family has called home for 150 years, Dead Cow Gully is in a league of its own.

The 6.7km course takes competitors through stockyards, grasslands, gullies and gum trees, running alongside cattle in the surrounding paddocks.

But Dead Cow Gully isn’t just a race, it’s the ultimate measure of human endurance.

Entrants must run the 6.7km loop within the hour, every hour, until there is only one race participant left.

If the loop is completed in 45 minutes, then they have 15 minutes to rest before the next loop starts.

Runners drop out of the race for three main reasons - failing to complete the loop within the hour, failing to make the start line before the next loop begins or accepting defeat.

“It’s good to be here and I’m so ready to see what the next few days bring,” McAlpine said.

She said in a traditional ultra marathon, you can hit a low point in the race, but regather yourself for 30 minutes at the nearest aid station.

There isn’t the same luxury in a backyard ultra. You can’t afford a bad loop - the clock never stops.

“A couple of years ago I remember running with a friend and chatting about weekly mileage needed to attempt running 100 miles (160.9km),” McAlpine said in a Facebook post.

“I remember saying there was no way I could ever get to what was needed due to an old netball injury which had irreparably damaged one knee.

“Fast forward two years and here I am. A solid training block under my belt on some pretty cool trails.

“Stronger, fitter and hopefully wiser than I’ve ever been. So ready to give it my all, empty my tank, then keep going because it won’t truly be empty.”

