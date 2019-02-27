Beef + Lamb New Zealand's chairman Andrew Morrison. Photo / Supplied

Beef + Lamb New Zealand's annual meeting is to be held in Timaru on Thursday, March 21 from 10.30am.

A full day of events is planned either side of the meeting to update farmers of some of the key initiatives B+LNZ is working on as well as the major challenges facing the sector this season.

"Our annual meeting is an important opportunity not only for farmers to take an active part in the governance of the organisation that represents their industry, but to also get insights into some of the big issues facing New Zealand's sheep and beef sector," said B+LNZ's chairman Andrew Morrison.

"We appreciate that it's a long way to travel for just our annual meeting, that's why we have also created a full day's programme of events focused on the big-ticket items we're dealing with at the moment," said Morrison.

In the morning farmers can get an exclusive look at B+LNZ's Taste Pure Nature country of origin brand as it launches in California, with insights on how B+LNZ is tailoring its approach to get New Zealand's naturally raised, grass-fed beef and lamb on the plates of the target market - the 'conscious foodie', as well as hear from a processing company on how Taste Pure Nature will complement the work they're already doing in market.

There will be discussion throughout the day of the key challenges and opportunities facing the sector, particularly focused on regulatory challenges facing the sector this year, especially climate change, water quality, and biodiversity, where farmers can hear from experts, politicians, and B+LNZ on what's happening and how the sector can positively respond to these.

This will be followed by an interactive field trip to Geoff and Joy Hayward's Mt Horrible farm, which is at the heart of the family's highly productive and profitable mixed cropping, sheep and beef operation.

Farmers can come and hear how the Haywards' business has grown through grabbed opportunities and by utilising the complementary skills and talents of all family members.

The Haywards, who are part of the New Zealand Farm Assurance Programme, will also share their experience of working with ANZCO and Waitrose to supply a premium product to their UK consumers.

"I strongly encourage farmers to come to Timaru and make the most of the exciting day we have planned and to take part in our annual meeting. Beef + Lamb New Zealand is your organisation and your input is what helps us successfully lead our sector," said Morrison.

To register for the annual meeting and find out more about the other events go to beeflambnz.com/events/blnz-annual-meeting