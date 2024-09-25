I like to think we gave David Bowie one good chuckle. I know he was paying close attention to the rollout of the David Bowie Is… exhibition in Melbourne in 2015. He would have read the programme for the opening academic symposium, and seen the band booked to play it: The Thin White Ukes.
Not that rearranging the great man’s songs for three precision ukuleles and harmony vocals is a laughing matter. It better not be, when the world’s most besotted Bowie fans are watching. The punning name — the Thin White Duke was his 1976 alter ego — was meant as a whimsical welcome to a careful and heartfelt homage.
Hayseed Dixie planted the idea with their brilliant bluegrass versions of AC/DC songs. Then there was Dread Zeppelin, the dub reggae tribute act, and Mac Sabbath, Ozzy fans who dressed (no really) as McDonald’s characters.
Further research unearthed Banjovi, a country Bon Jovi tribute. ABBAtoir was ABBA gone metal. I also heard about a Star Wars-themed band called Aerosith, and Koi Division: Joy Division in fish costumes. Too far? The market decides.