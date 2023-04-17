Dairy Women's Network regional leader and award nominee Rachel Usmar (right) with fellow DWN Waikato regional leader Aimee Wilson. Photo / Supplied

Waikato farmer Rachel Usmar, who runs a farm near Matamata, is one of three finalists in this year’s Dairy Women’s Network (DWN) Regional Leader awards.

The annual award showcases inspirational women who demonstrate excellence at grassroots and leadership in their local community.

Rachel has been nominated alongside Canterbury farmers Emily Williams and Roseanne Megaw.

DWN chief executive Jules Benton says all three “incredible” finalists “truly live the DWN values”.

“Our regional leaders, across New Zealand, are women who believe in helping their communities, connecting their rural networks, and in supporting individuals,” Benton says.

“They often juggle running a farm, families, are heavily involved in their communities – and then are our volunteer regional leaders as well, organising, attending and often inspiring events in their communities.”

Dairy Women's Network chief executive Jules Benton. Photo / Supplied

Rachel is one of seven Waikato regional leaders for the DWN. She is from a farming family and, while she started her working career as a hairdresser, she has never been able to stay away from farming.

Apart from running a 400 cow dairy farm, Rachel is a full-time AB (artificial breeding) Technician for LIC and also runs a calf-rearing operation for autumn and spring calves.

She set up a native plant nursery, donating the plants to the local schools, and found a passion for teaching others. This led to her mentoring and inspiring young women working alongside Industry Training Organisations to attract more women to the dairy sector.

Rachel is also a committee member for the DWN’s 2023 Brighter Braver Bolder conference and a member of the DWN’s Te Awamutu Business Group.

The three Dairy Women's Network (DWN) Regional Leader award finalists 2023: Emily Williams, Roseanne Megaw and Rachel Usmar. Image / Dairy Women's Network

Fellow nominee Emily farms near Oxford in the South Island where she encourages people to local events to build connections and friendships and take time off the farm.

Roseanne, a mum of two, farms near Temuka while also teaching at the local preschool and advocating for good news stories about the dairy industry.

The winner will be announced at a gala dinner in Invercargill on May 3.

The DWN, founded in 1998, is a Hamilton-based not-for-profit organisation that provides opportunities for women in the farming sector to connect, thrive and grow through workshops and events.

The DWN has members all over the country, and events in the different regions are run by dedicated regional leaders.