Audiologist Joanne Ennion (pictured with another patient) says it feels great to know she has made a difference in Ross' life. Photo / Supplied

Saturday, December 3 is the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Proclaimed in 1992 by the United Nations, the day aims to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilise support for the dignity, rights and wellbeing of persons with disabilities.

The theme this year is ‘Transformative solutions for inclusive development - the role of innovation in fuelling an accessible and equitable world’. With that in mind, we spoke to Ross MacKenzie, a local Hamilton father, who has suffered from debilitating hearing loss for much of his life.

“I realised I had hearing loss some time ago. I couldn’t hear at the dinner table, so didn’t engage in conversation. And my son, one of the pride and joys of my life, is very softly spoken, so I had great difficulty in holding a conversation with him. I also couldn’t hear ‘t’ or ‘s’ sounds, which also led to me overcompensating for the sound in my own speech,” said Ross.

Ross cannot work due to having had a quadruple heart bypass, the recovery of which has been compromised by sepsis.

“My energy levels are very low, which when combined with hearing loss, can make many aspects of life tricky. However, taking control of my hearing is a great step forward for me, and I’m already seeing the benefits in my daily life.”

Ross visited local hearing services provider Audika to discuss his hearing loss and seek treatment. He was fitted with Oticon More 1 hearing aids, top-of-the-line offerings designed for people who lead active lifestyles.

“While grommets and tympanostomy tubes made some difference, nothing could prepare me for the difference hearing aids have made. I can now hear sounds that I had forgotten existed – everything is crystal clear.”

“My relationship with my family has improved dramatically. My wife and both of my children are blown away by the difference it has made.”

In keeping with the theme of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, transformative technology has enabled Ross to re-engage with the world.

Audika Chartwell audiologist Joanne Ennion, who treated Ross, said that it feels great to know she has made a difference in his life.

“We were really happy to help Ross in his hearing health journey. Treating hearing loss early improves quality of life, [and] allows you to obtain the best outcomes long-term for your overall well-being.”

“I was incredibly impressed with the team at Audika Chartwell,” Ross said. “They clearly explained the different options available, and there was no hard sell. It was clear that they really cared about my hearing health, and wider wellbeing. I ended up settling on the second-most-expensive option. While the more economical hearing aids were already amazing, I was happy to pay more for an even better experience.”

An estimated 880,000 people in New Zealand suffer from hearing loss. But research commissioned earlier this year by Audika found that while more than half of Kiwis (53 per cent) believe they have some degree of hearing loss, only one in four intend on scheduling a hearing test. And while the top age-related concern for Kiwis is dementia (68 per cent), 85 per cent are unaware of the associated risk between hearing loss and dementia.

If you are concerned about hearing loss, Audika offers a free hearing test online at audika.co.nz/online-hearing-test.



