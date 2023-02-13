Raging seas begin to pound across the Whitianga foreshore creating surface flooding as Cyclone Gabrielle smashes into the Coromandel with strong winds and rain. Photo / Mike Scott

Raging seas begin to pound across the Whitianga foreshore creating surface flooding as Cyclone Gabrielle smashes into the Coromandel with strong winds and rain. Photo / Mike Scott

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency warns road users that the arrival of Cyclone Gabrielle will jeopardise safe travel on State Highways in the Coromandel and East Waikato due to further slips and flooding.

Road users are advised to plan ahead and, if travel is essential, to leave sooner rather than later to get through the Karangahake Gorge as it is very likely that flooding will force the closure of State Highway 2 through the Karangahake Gorge later today.

Follow live updates of Cyclone Gabrielle here.

River levels are expected to peak around 7pm this evening, however flooding is likely well before then.

Also, the agency says the stop gates on State Highway 26 on the Paeroa College side of the bridge might need to be used, which will then result in an additional road closure.

Close monitoring is in place.

A ute drives through floodwaters rising in Whitianga, Coromandel as Cyclone Gabrielle arrives in New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

Extreme caution is advised in all areas in the region. People are advised to stay home and not drive today and tomorrow if possible as the situation is expected to deteriorate as Cyclone Gabrielle approaches.

Staying home keeps you safe and also helps our contractors move around the network more efficiently, speeding up response times. Slips can occur anywhere on the roading network.

If you must travel, please check the Journey Planner (www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for the most up-to-date information on incidents on the network.

Update on closures as of 2.30pm

● SH2 Paeroa to Waihi – via Karangakake Gorge – OPEN BUT EXPECT CLOSURE

The gorge may need to be closed later today due to flooding.

● SH25 Thames to Coromandel: OPEN - ESSENTIAL TRAVEL ONLY

Multiple fallen trees and debris obstructing and blocking lanes along the length of the Thames Coast. Note – Flooding is expected later this afternoon at the Kauaeranga River spillway just near the airfield in Thames which may close SH25 here.

● SH25 Coromandel to Kūaotunu: CLOSED IN AREAS

A slip is blocking both lanes on the Coromandel/ Whangapoua Hill and there are multiple trees down. Due to slips, surface flooding, fallen vegetation and debris - extreme caution is advised.

● SH25 Kūaotunu to Whitianga: CLOSED

Closed at Wharekaho South and Brophy’s Beach, Whitianga due to flooding. Extreme caution advised.

A map of Thames-Coromandel District shows which areas are expected to be most affected. Graphic / Thames-Coromandel District Council

● SH25 Whitianga to Hikuai – OPEN but essential travel only. Extreme caution is advised.

● SH25 Hikuai to Waihi – OPEN

Due to small slips, debris on the road and surface flooding – extreme caution is advised. A tree is blocking one lane between Whangamata to Hikuai but the road is passable.

● SH26 Morrinsville to Te Aroha – CLOSED

A fallen tree is blocking SH26 immediately south of Te Aroha, near Grattan Road

● SH25A – FULLY CLOSED OVER FULL LENGTH

Powerlines down on Kopu side of summit slip closure.

● SH26 Te Aroha to Paeroa and SH26 between Paeroa to Kopu - OPEN

This is an evolving situation and can change at any time.