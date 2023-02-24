Communities are coming together to help cyclone-struck areas. Photo / Mike Scott

Councils all over New Zealand are moving closer together to support districts affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) has launched a campaign called Adopt-a-Community where LGNZ matches a council unaffected by Cyclone Gabrielle with a council and community badly hit.

Of the councils in the Waikato region, Hamilton has adopted Auckland, Southland has adopted Waikato District, Taupō and Ōtorohanga have adopted Kaipara, Matamata-Piako together with Gore and Horowhenua have adopted Tararua, and Waipā together with Clutha and Waitaki have adopted Far North.

Thames-Coromandel and Hauraki districts were not mentioned in the list of councils that are part of the campaign, but LGNZ says more and more councils are getting involved.

LGNZ National Council member and Clutha Mayor Tim Cadogan says the campaign aims to raise as much money as possible for the adopted communities.

“We’ve all been watching the devastating scenes in the news and really wanting to help in a meaningful way,” Cadogan says.

“Local councils play a leading role in the immediate emergency efforts and colleagues from other parts of the North Island and the South Island just want to lend a helping hand in a positive and tangible way.

A slip across the road at Sailors Grave, near Tairua, during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Leonard Powell

“That’s why we’ve come up with this concept as a practical way for mayors from other parts of the country to channel their energy. It creates a direct connection with one of the badly affected communities,” Cadogan says.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate says she was quick to support the Adopt a Community campaign.

“We want to show as much support as possible to our northern neighbours as they recover from not just Cyclone Gabrielle, but multiple disasters which have already severely and tragically impacted them this year,” Southgate says.

“We have provided staff and other support already over the last few weeks, but we want to go further – and help provide as much financial support as we can – as this is what’s needed now in their long road to recovery.

“Times are tough for all of us, but if you’re in a position to donate, I would encourage you to consider it, as every dollar counts.”

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown says he is thankful for Hamilton's support. Photo / Dean Purcell

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown praised the initiative and thanked Southgate and Hamiltonians for the support.

“While the weather has settled, we cannot forget those communities in Auckland’s Rodney District and the West Coast that remain isolated. Hundreds of homes and businesses are still without power, and more than 215 properties have been red-stickered to date,” Brown says.

Hamilton is only one of more than 30 “adopter” councils that have signed up for the campaign and the number is still rising.

Cadogan says: “Local government shines at times like this. It’s been heartening to see so many mayors and chairs fronting their community during these challenging times. I know many of them and their councillors have been working day and night to provide whatever support is needed on the ground.

“The response effort shows that when local and central government and iwi work closely together we get the best outcomes for our people.”

We’re launching a campaign to support our neighbours in need - community to community. We’ve matched up councils of cyclone-affected areas with councils eager to help out, with mayors driving local fundraising efforts for the community they’ve adopted. #AdoptACommunity pic.twitter.com/nmIchlTRV5 — Local Government NZ (@lgnz) February 21, 2023

In regards to the fundraising efforts, Cadogan says that when it comes to communities getting back on their feet, “it’s a marathon, not a sprint”.

“There are a number of fundraisers under way at the moment and that’s great. Adopt a Community, however, will also look to medium to long-term initiatives because we know our colleagues will need that support throughout the year,” Cadogan says.

Meanwhile, the central government is also getting behind financial support for cyclone-affected areas in the Waikato.

The Government announced a further $500,000 for Mayoral Relief Funds to be disbursed to impacted communities in the Waikato including Thames-Coromandel, Matamata-Piako and Hauraki districts.

This funding is in addition to the Government Community Support Package, and the interim emergency relief package announced by the Government on Thursday. It also comes on top of an initial contribution of $100,000 to Thames-Coromandel following the late-January flooding.

Flooding on the road to Hahei at Cook's Beach, Coromandel. Photo / Mike Scott

Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty says the devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle is “immense”.

“There’s no getting away from the fact that life on the ground in the affected areas is really tough. These additional contributions will help ensure that support for recovery gets to those who need it most, as quickly as possible,” McAnulty says.

“Local communities and councils understand where the immediate needs are and how to help whānau, community organisations and marae, and this funding will assist them in these efforts.”

Hamiltonians can support the Adopt a Community campaign by donating to the Auckland Mayoral Relief Fund.

Bank account number: 12-3113-0131166-00. Reference: Flood fund.

There are also other mayoral disaster relief funds that people can support. You can find those online.