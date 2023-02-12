A satellite view of Cyclone Gabrielle at 1:30pm Sunday as it arrives in New Zealand. Photo / earth.nullschool.net

Hamilton City Council has delayed kerbside bin collections one day and closed all its public facilities as it continues to prepare for Cyclone Gabrielle, expected to bring strong winds and rain to the city from this morning to at least Tuesday.

Mayor Paula Southgate said the council has made several changes to its services and facilities to keep its staff and community safe.

“Staff are making decisions about suspending council services and facilities, in the interests of keeping both our people and our communities safe over the next few days of wild weather.

Please continue to keep safe – and check on official channels for the latest updates.”

Kerbside collections delayed one day

Collection of all kerbside bins across the city will be one day later for the remainder of the week.

There will be no collections on Monday. If your normal collection day is Monday, put your bins out on Tuesday by 7am and so on throughout the week. Friday collections will be completed Saturday.

Hamilton City Council’s public reception at the Municipal Building in Garden Place is closed today. The city council call centre is operating. Photo / Hamilton City Council

The council says to try to avoid leaving your bin outside overnight, or longer than necessary, to avoid it becoming a hazard and the contents spilling. If your bin is already out for collection on your normal day, please bring the bin back in (if safe to do so) and return it to the kerbside by 7am the following morning.

On collection day, bring your bin in from the kerbside as soon as you are aware it has been emptied.

The Lincoln Street Resource Recovery Centre and Wickham Street Organic centre will remain open.

All council public-facing facilities will be closed on Monday, February 13. This includes Hamilton Zoo, Hamilton City Libraries, Hamilton Pools (including Waterworld and Gallagher Aquatic Centre), Hamilton Gardens, Animal Education and Control and Waikato Museum. Gates to parks and playgrounds will also be closed.

Council’s public reception at the Municipal Building in Garden Place will also be closed. Residents can continue to pay their rates online and at hamilton.govt.nz/payit. Residents have until February 23 to pay their rates in person. The city council call centre will remain operating. The Transport Centre will remain open.

Hamilton Zoo, Hamilton City Libraries, Hamilton Pools (including Waterworld and Gallagher Aquatic Centre), Hamilton Gardens, Animal Education and Control and Waikato Museum are closed today. Gates to parks and playgrounds will also be closed. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Hamiltonians are urged to make sure their household has an emergency plan which covers what steps to take if the power goes out if water supplies are disrupted if you are isolated or even if you have to evacuate. Ensure you’ve got supplies including food and water for three days. Please check on your neighbours, friends and whanau. Find out more at getready.govt.nz

Residents should secure outside items such as tables and chairs, children’s toys and trampolines which could blow around in high winds.

To report any Council weather-related issues including fallen trees and flooding use the Antenno app in the first instance or call 07 838 6699. If you have an emergency, please ring 111 and ask for fire.

● To report any power outages or faults, call WEL Energy on 0800 800 935.

● For updates on state highways, visit nzta.govt.nz/journeys

● For flight information, call Air New Zealand on 0800 737 000.

To keep up with the latest information, follow:

● Waka Kotahi for updates on roads

● MetService for weather watches

● Civil Defence Waikato for emergencies

● Te Whatu Ora Waikato for public health alerts.

