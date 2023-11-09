Lake Nga Roto. Photo / Dean Taylor

A new health warning has been issued for Lake Ngā Roto due to a significant rise in cyanobacteria levels.

Cyanobacteria release toxins which can trigger asthma and hayfever symptoms and can cause skin rashes, stomach upsets, and in some cases neurological effects such as tingling around the mouth, headaches, breathing difficulties and visual problems.

Dr Richard Vipond, Te Whatu Ora Medical Officer of Health for Waikato, said that where cyanobacteria health warnings are in place, lakes should not be used for any activity that involves skin contact with the affected water.

“Swallowing water from lakes affected by blooms should also be avoided,” said Dr Vipond.

Scums are particularly dangerous as they contain a high concentration of toxins. Should contact with such layers happen, it’s crucial to promptly cleanse the skin and change clothing. This caution is especially critical for children.

“If people come into contact with the lake when warnings are in place, or any other lake where there are visible changes to watercolour, they should shower and change their clothing as soon as possible afterwards, even if no symptoms are noticeable,” said Dr Vipond.

Dogs are also highly vulnerable to cyanobacteria, so dog owners should take care that their dogs don’t drink or enter affected water bodies.

Cyanobacterial bloom at Lake Ngā Roto. Photo / Mark Foster

Symptoms may not appear until some time after contact with the affected water.

The Waikato Regional Council actively supervises the cyanobacteria concentrations in several lakes, including Lakes Kainui, Rotokauri, Ngā Roto, Puketirini, Waikare, Whangape, Hakanoa, and Waahi.

Warnings are currently in place for Lakes Rotoroa (Hamilton Lake), Hakanoa, Whangape, Waikare and Kainui.

Te Whatu Ora Public Health Unit for Waikato would like to be informed about health problems that develop after exposure to any of the Waikato lakes. Phone Waikato Public Health Service: 07 838 2569.

