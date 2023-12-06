Sunday's weather didn't look promising, but the public of Te Awamutu braved it all the same. Photo / Dean Taylor

The forecast was against it and the day dawned bleak - but Te Awamutu Rotary Club made the call early to continue with Sunday’s Coresteel Te Awamutu Rotary Christmas Parade and the residents came out in force to celebrate the festive season.

Santa Claus and helper on the Coresteel Waikato float. Photo / Dean Taylor

Organisers expressed their gratitude to the groups, businesses and organisations that went to so much trouble to create their floats and to the public who came out to show their support.

Te Awamutu Rod & Custom Club president Murray Peterson leads the club's display. Photo / Dean Taylor

“Te Awamutu Rotary is very grateful to all our volunteers for helping make the parade such a success,” said Rotary spokesperson Chris Kay.

“The day turned out to be perfect, with the weather holding off just at the right time.

“It was great to see so many people come to see Santa and watch all the amazing floats.”

Te Awamutu Highland Pipe Band led the Coresteel Waikato float with the star of the show - Santa Claus. Photo / Dean Taylor

Happy faces on Santa's float. Photo / Dean Taylor

Santa Claus and his reindeer rode on the Coresteel Waikato float. Photo / Dean Taylor

Winners:

Service Clubs and Community Groups:

Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire Brigade, 1; Te Awamutu Rugby Sports and Recreation Club, runner-up.

Part of the Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire Brigade's extensive float entry - winners of Best Service Clubs and Community Groups. Photo / Dean Taylor

Service Clubs and Community Groups runner-up - Te Awamutu Rugby Sports and Recreation Club. Photo / Dean Taylor

Commercial/Businesses:

Aon Insurance Brokers, 1; Waipā Networks, runner-up.

Family:

Te Awamutu Community Health Transport Trust, 1.

Te Awamutu Community Health Transport Trust won Best Family category. Photo / Dean Taylor

People’s Choice Award:

Te Awamutu Playcentre.

Te Awamutu Playcentre - winners of People's Choice Award. Photo / Dean Taylor

Overall winner:

Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire Brigade.

A bright Christmas greeting from BestStart Te Awamutu. Photo / Dean Taylor

Falun Dafa band was impressive. Photo / Dean Taylor

Life Education Trust's Harold the Giraffe had plenty of friends to wave to. Photo / Dean Taylor

If you’re interested in finding out more about Te Awamutu Rotary you are invited to email TeAwamutuRotary@gmail.com or www.rotaryteawamutu.org.nz

