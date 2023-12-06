The forecast was against it and the day dawned bleak - but Te Awamutu Rotary Club made the call early to continue with Sunday’s Coresteel Te Awamutu Rotary Christmas Parade and the residents came out in force to celebrate the festive season.
Organisers expressed their gratitude to the groups, businesses and organisations that went to so much trouble to create their floats and to the public who came out to show their support.
“Te Awamutu Rotary is very grateful to all our volunteers for helping make the parade such a success,” said Rotary spokesperson Chris Kay.
“The day turned out to be perfect, with the weather holding off just at the right time.
“It was great to see so many people come to see Santa and watch all the amazing floats.”
Winners:
Service Clubs and Community Groups:
Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire Brigade, 1; Te Awamutu Rugby Sports and Recreation Club, runner-up.
Commercial/Businesses:
Aon Insurance Brokers, 1; Waipā Networks, runner-up.
Family:
Te Awamutu Community Health Transport Trust, 1.
People’s Choice Award:
Te Awamutu Playcentre.
Overall winner:
Te Awamutu Volunteer Fire Brigade.
If you’re interested in finding out more about Te Awamutu Rotary you are invited to email TeAwamutuRotary@gmail.com or www.rotaryteawamutu.org.nz
Dean Taylor is a community journalist with more than 35 years of experience and is editor of the Te Awamutu Courier and Waikato Herald.
