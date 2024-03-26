Waikato Valley Cricket Association 2023/2024 Chairman's Trophy champions Te Awamutu Marist Cricket Club.

Te Awamutu Marist Cricket Club have won the Waikato Valley Cricket Association Chairman’s Trophy for the 2023/2024 season.

Marist were meant to play Pirongia Cricket Club at Te Awamutu’s Castleton Park in the final on Saturday, but this was abandoned due to poor weather.

Chairman Brett Christopher presented the Chairman’s Trophy and said he was thrilled for Marist, as it was their first championship since forming in the 2015/2016 season.

Marist have made the final three times previously but lost each time.

Pirongia were edged by two competition points as Marist finished at the top of the table, winning six out of seven games.

Te Awamutu Marist Cricket Club would like to thank long-time sponsor Te Awamutu Flooring Xtra.

