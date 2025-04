Banks stepping up their game in tackling scams, Winston Peters under sportlight after media comments and emotional conclusion to Podmore inquest.

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A crash that has seriously injured two people has closed State Highway 25 in Coromandel.

Police said a three-vehicle crash had blocked the road between Coromandel and Matarangi about 11am.

“Indications are there are various injuries, some serious.

“There are diversions in place off State Highway 25 at Whangapoua and Matarangi.”