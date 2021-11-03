Central Cafe owner Murray Peterson says people have been enjoying their coffees and 'picnics' at their sidewalk tables under the new restrictions. Photo / Dean Taylor

Yesterday there were no new community Covid-19 cases reported in the Te Awamutu area but 39 other cases still remain active.

There was one new community case in Otorohanga, bringing the town's total to 13.

Across the Waikato region there are 88 active cases, and 56 cases have recovered.

Some businesses got to open again yesterday, with the Waikato region's move to alert level 3, step 2 at 11.59pm on Tuesday.

Co-owner of The CoLab Store said that loads of people were back out shopping yesterday.

"We're relieved to be open and are grateful as always that we have a community that is committed to supporting our great array of local stores," says Jo.

Co-owner of The CoLab Store Jo Rusling was relieved to have customers back in the store from yesterday. Photo / Dean Taylor.

Step 2 means that retail stores and public facilities like libraries, museums and zoos can reopen, face masks and 2m distancing are required.

Outdoor gatherings can now go ahead with up to 25 people, and the two-household restriction from level 3, step 1 is removed.

Outdoor exercise classes like yoga and boot camps can expand to include 25 people, including instructors.

Physical distancing is strongly encouraged when outdoors with others.

"Fingers crossed that hairdressers, beauty therapy, cafes and restaurants aren't far behind, they will need us all to get behind them," says Jo.

In October the Waikato District Health Board began expanding its mobile vaccination programme and this week vaccinations have been offered at over 50 locations.

Locations include supermarket car parks, local halls, school grounds, community centres and marae – anywhere the teams can set up a gazebo and put out a couple of chairs.

Pop-up vaccination centre was set up in the Countdown carpark on Tuesday. Photo / Dean Taylor

On Tuesday a mobile vaccination site was set up in the Countdown Te Awamutu carpark.

Within the Waikato region, the Waipa District was the first to achieve a 90 per cent vaccination rate for first doses and as of November 2, 90.8 per cent of the eligible population have received their first dose and 76.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Across the Waikato region, 86.9 per cent have received their first dose and 72.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Hamilton City has also now surpassed 90 per cent for first doses, sitting at 90.1 per cent.

Nationwide, as of yesterday, 88 per cent of the eligible population has received their first dose and 76 per cent is fully vaccinated. Close to seven million vaccinations have been administered to date.

DHBs across the country are required to meet the 90 per cent fully vaccinated target before areas can move to the Government's new framework to manage Covid-19.

Five DHBs across the country have surpassed 90 per cent for first doses, including two of three of the DHBs in Auckland – Waitematā DHB and Auckland DHB. The city's third, Counties Manukau DHB is at 89 per cent for first doses.

Capital and Coast DHB and Southern DHB have also achieved a 90 per cent vaccination rate for first doses.