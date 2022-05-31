Raglan ward councillor Lisa Thomson, Denise Reynolds (Raglan Naturally), Vicki Phelwasher and Saffron Paeku (Waikato DHB), and Fiona Cutmore ( Raglan Naturally). Photo / Supplied

As the Waikato continues to record hundreds of Covid-19 cases daily, community trust Raglan Naturally is taking over the local distribution of rapid antigen tests (RATs).

The trust has taken the responsibility from Waikato DHB, with support from the Ministry of Social Development 'Community Connector Service'.

Although Raglan Naturally is not the first community provider in the Waikato to distribute RATs, there are Kaupapa Māori health providers who are working in this area and the Colville Fire Station is also distributing RATs, this is the first time a community trust of this type has stepped forward to do this work.

Raglan Naturally is a charitable trust that supports community-led development projects in the town, like the Raglan Eco Village and the Raglan Wharf project.

The trust operates a RAT click and collect site that moved from the Raglan Rugby Sports Club to the Raglan Food Bank at 36 Bow St last week and will operate Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9.30am to 11.30am.

Waikato District councillor for the Raglan ward, Lisa Thomson, played an important part in the establishment and development of Raglan Naturally.

Thomson says the trust's new role is a natural step from its volunteer support to the work of local testing and vaccination sites.

"The trust has worked with the council and community over a number of years to establish a local plan for community development with a focus in 11 areas from the environment to infrastructure ... and wellbeing. It has now secured funding for a part-time community connector role ... so that we can help fill gaps."

Community trust Raglan Naturally has taken over responsibility for the local distribution of rapid antigen tests (RATs). Photo / Chris Weissenborn

Waikato DHB's Covid-19 directorate executive lead Maree Munro says the DHB welcomed the move.

"Raglan Naturally knows their local community well and has proved it can provide consistent services in this area. We'd like to enable more community-led initiatives of this kind, and encourage more community groups, including iwi, to consider stepping forward to undertake these services."

Munro says the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in the Waikato was now around 500 to 650 daily.

"We've had more than 96,000 cases of Covid in the Waikato and we'd like to encourage these people to get their booster vaccination as soon as they can following their infection so that we can curb the next wave of infections that we're expecting."

