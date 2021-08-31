Te Awamutu's all-but deserted main street during Level 4. Photo / Dean Taylor

This morning baristas will grind coffee, retail assistants will change mannequins' outfits and chefs will fire up the grill, but remember it's vital to still keep your distance from all the action.

It's business owners who are especially welcoming the change to alert level 3 which allows for some businesses to open and operate again - so long as they can do so in a legally contactless way.

Everywhere south of Auckland went to alert level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday.

If getting out and about to support local businesses, customers are not permitted to go on to any business premise except for supermarkets, dairies, butchers, fishmongers, greengrocers, petrol stations, pharmacies or permitted health services.

Businesses are required to display a Covid-19 contact tracing QR code and provide an alternative tracing system so that customers can sign in or provide their contact details.

Contactless means to be able to pay online, over the phone or in another contactless way and to be able to legally deliver and pick up goods.

Physical distancing rules are to be followed, masks must be worn and basic hygiene measures should be maintained by operating businesses.

We have put together a directory of Te Awamutu businesses that will begin operating again tomorrow and how they will do this:

Food and coffee

The Noodle Shop: 124 Sloane St, 07 871 2070

- Open seven days a week again and for contactless pick-up and delivery. Orders to be made online at www.thenoodleshop.booknorder.co.nz

Lemongrass Thai Cuisine: 53 Sloane St, 07 871 8221

- Orders need to be made online at www.lemongrassthai.booknorder.co.nz. Pick-up and delivery are available.

Central Café: 201 Alexandra St, 07 870 4055

- Will be serving out coffee, breakfast, pies, muffins and more from 6am to 1pm for contactless pick up. Orders can be made via phone or email at centralcafeltd@yahoo.co.nz.

Red Kitchen: 51 Mahoe St

- Orders for click and collect can be made via their app, called Red Kitchen, which can be downloaded from the Apple Store and Google Play. It features their entire food and drink menu. Tomorrow they are offering free coffees between 9am and 12pm.

Churchills: 1 Ōhaupō Rd, 07 871 8830

-Café food can be ordered via phone between 7am and 3pm. Food includes pies, burgers, eggs benedict, arancini and more. Coffee is also available.

Kathy Cosmetics and Gifts / The Baker: 191 Alexandra St

- Coffee, savouries, sweets and breads will be available for purchase and contactless pick up. Orders need to be made by messaging either of the businesses' social media pages the night before pick up.

Storyteller: 221 Mahoe St, 07 870 2560

- The eatery and bar will be operating from 5pm to 7.30pm for dinners, they have a menu available for during alert level 3 which can be viewed on their social media pages. Orders can be done over the phone, online at foodbooking.com or through the 'How to Order' button on their Facebook page. Payments can be made online or via PayWave. Pick up and free delivery is available.

The Redoubt Bar and Eatery: 423 Alexandra St, 07 871 4768

- Food will be available to order for pick up or delivery from 4pm on Wednesday. Orders can be made by phone or at www.teawamutu.redoubtbarandeatery.co.nz.

Fahrenheit: 13 Roche St, 07 871 5429

- The restaurant will be offering contactless pick-up and delivery for orders from 5pm on Thursday. Orders can be made via phone only and payment can be made by credit/debit over the phone or by bank transfer.

Doe & Co: Te Kawa Crossroads Hall, 0279480362

- Cheese scones, carrot cake loafs, muffins and coffee will be available to order from the food and coffee cart. Coffee can be pre ordered via text. Baking orders can also be made to hello@doeandco.co.nz

Columbus Coffee: 670 Cambridge Rd

- The cafe at the Mitre 10 Mega premis has set up a make-shift drivethrough in the carpark. Coffee and a selection of cabinet food can be ordered online at columbuscoffee.co.nz. The opening hours are Monday to Friday 7am to 4pm and on the weekends from 8am to 4pm.

Retail

The CoLab Store: 45 Alexandra St

- Open Monday to Friday from 10am to 12pm for local contactless pick-ups, orders can be made online at www.thecolabstore.co.nz and couriers will be sent out daily.

Showcase Jewellers: 15 Alexandra St, 07 871 67 97

- Open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm with a click and collect station at the front door. Most of the range and gift vouchers are loaded to their website – www.jewelleryhub.co.nz. Call to order items not on the website, Pandora and for gift wrapping.

Fleur Eleise Florist: 518 Sloane St, 027 261 4420

- Orders are to be made online at www.fleureleiseflorist.co.nz, by phone or via email (flowers@fleureleiseflorist.co.nz) for contactless delivery or pick up. Stock is limited so orders need to be made in advance.

Team 7: 238 Alexandra St: 07 871 583

- Professional hair products will be available to shop online at www.teamseven.co.nz, for delivery and click and collect. Purchases are available for contactless pick up on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12pm to 2pm.

Whitechapel Recycled Clothing: 33 Lyon St

- Selling quality pre-loved female clothing via Facebook and Instagram pages.

Purchases will be available pick up or delivery.

The Birdcage: 198 Alexandra St, 07 817 2920

- Products can be ordered online at www.thebird-cage.co.nz and orders can be picked up or delivered. Potted plants will be loaded online to purchase but at this stage fresh flowers are unavailable.

Wright Fishing and Outdoors: 168 George St, 07 871 8205

- The shop will be offering solely on a click and collect system. There are no shop hours but orders will be processed as they come in. Orders can be made by phone, mobile on 021 233 1373, through their Facebook page or by email at chrisw@wfota.co.nz.

Narrativ: 65 Alexandra St, 07 870 1879

- The shop will be selling its babies and children's essentail needs, care and wellbeing products and homewares from their website www.narrativ.co.nz and operating with a click and collect system. Pick-up days are set to change, check the businesses Facebook or Instagram page for information.

Service

Central Kids Kindergartens

- The Hazelmere (07 871 4548), Rewi St (07 871 5438) and Kihikihi (07 871 4545) centres will operate for essential workers who need care for their children. Other contact details can be found at www.centralkids.org.nz/kindergartens

Edmonds Judd: 486 Alexandra St, 07 872 6327

- It's business as usual at Edmonds Judd, they say. They are open from 8.30am until 5pm Monday to Friday.

Kihikihi Garage: 23 Leslie St, 07 871 6710

- Offering automotive repairs, Warrants of Fitness and other services. Open 8am to 5pm. More details on their Facebook page.

Dental on Mahoe: 371 Mahoe St, 07 871 7432

- Operating to see dental emergencies only between 10am and 2pm. Call the clinic first as they will be triaging patients over the phone.

Thrive Tuition: 021 1455 401

- Offering one to one tuition via Zoom. www.thrive.net.nz

Auto Super Shoppe: 177 Rickit Road, 07 870 6006

- Taking bookings for Warrants of Fitness and mechanical and auto electrical car repairs. If needed, cars can be picked up and dropped off. Bookings can be made by calling the office or emailing office@dmauto.co.nz

Love Thy Lawn: 021 178 9897

- Operating for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week offering contactless lawn care service. Bookings can be made by phone or email at lovethylawn@outlook.com.

Focused Physiotherapy: 13/670 Cambridge Rd, 07 871 4321

- Available via Telehealth from Monday to Friday, 8am to 5pm offering general physiotherapy, hand therapy and neurological conditions services. They are able to organise braces, crutches, walkers, X-rays, scans and special referrals. They are also offering online Pilates classes, details can be found on their Facebook page.

OnFire Consulting: 07 870 6411

- Continuing to operate remotely from home to provide fire engineering needs. www.onfire.co.nz

All Things Trees Waikato: 0277214184

-They offer tree work, hedge trimming, and mulch and firewood deliveries from Monday to Friday. They are however available to contact 24/7 and weekend work can be arranged.

If you are a Te Awamutu business operating during alert level 3 and would like to be added to this directory, email caitlan.johnston@nzme.co.nz and include details such as business name, opening hours and how you are operating.