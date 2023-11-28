The Talos cast of Countdown to Christmas prepare for their upcoming performances at the Woolshed Theatre..

The Talos cast of Countdown to Christmas prepare for their upcoming performances at the Woolshed Theatre..

Te Awamutu Light Operatic Society (Talos) is getting into the festive spirit with its latest presentation, Countdown to Christmas, a celebration to get you in the Christmas mood and assist with its fundraising efforts.

Talos is now in its 48th year and it is time to upgrade some of the technical equipment to ensure it can continue producing the high-calibre productions we are used to seeing at The Woolshed Theatre.

The society has put together Countdown to Christmas, a light-hearted celebration that follows neighbours Clare (Sarah Cox) and Nancy (Helen Capes) as they each prepare for Christmas in their own way.

As the calendar counts down the cast brings different aspects of the preparation for the big day to life, from the hectic supermarket shopping and finding the perfect gift to decorating the Christmas tree.

With only four performances from Thursday to Sunday, December 7-10, get in quick so you don’t miss your chance to see this fun celebration and support the fundraising efforts at the same time.

Tickets are available from iTicket or Te Awamutu i-Site.

