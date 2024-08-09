“It needs to be managed in a way that is consistent with health and safety; we are not prepared to give you a response today.
“We haven’t heard how it might be operationalised and what it might cost; I would suggest a report back with a description of what it might look like.”
District councillor Martin Rodley said there was some feeling about user pays charges at the facility and agreed that was reasonable for regular users of the neighbouring car park and boat ramp.
Rodley said he would be reluctant to have pedestrians on the wharf if vehicles were also using the area.
“I know there have been long standing issues in Whitianga with people jumping off and fishing from where boats are pulling up.”
Mayor Len Salt said Revell had raised a point that was being heard in the media and what he was hearing on the street.
The question of accessibility raised the issue Lawrie had highlighted, he said.
“We probably need a report back of the logistics of that; how do you safely manage access to it, and let people use it and enjoy it, but keep people safe when it is being used for commercial activity.”
Lawrie said the wharf had been government funded with a direction for commercial activity.
“While it [the wharf] looks empty, it will get busy.
A further $565,000 was granted from the Waikato Regional Council’s Regional Fund while the Thames Community Board had underwritten the contingency shortfall with external funding sought for the remaining $565,000.