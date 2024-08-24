Workforce development initiatives would be most effective if location, flexible working arrangements and skills development were well thought out.

More than half of school leavers were not continuing to higher education, and 12% of students were leaving school with no qualifications.

About 260 students left school each year, about 35 with no qualifications, and a year after leaving school, over half of all leavers were not enrolled in further public, tertiary or industry training.

It was recommended it could be worth exploring where school leavers ended up, and if they found jobs easily, if they pursued further education in later years, the outcomes of current interventions developed to prevent students leaving school without qualifications, and how effective initiatives could be built on.

It was also asked what opportunities and barriers existed in attracting students back to the district post-studies, after they had attended tertiary education provision outside the district, and what additional local skills development and educational provisions could be provided.

Flexible working arrangements appeared to matter and further exploration was needed on the value people placed on the ability to have part and fulltime work opportunities that reflected their lifestyles.

Tailored workforce initiatives and policies that reflected generational and cultural differences mattered as a younger, more diverse population was set to enter the workforce, while those aged over 65 years continued to work beyond “retirement age”.

Thames-Coromandel Mayor Len Salt said the report provided an extremely timely and accurate picture of the working population.

“We can see at a glance the opportunities to attract new talent to our district, such as investment in housing and our key industries, and also where we can grow our workforce from those who are already here and looking for work.”

Salt said it also showed the workforce could grow from existing unemployed, or underemployed, groups.

“We know there are around 300 young people living here, for example, who could be brought into work if we can help them with the right local training and education.

“We should also be thinking about how to support our workers who are over-65 and want to continue working.”

There were 10,400 residents employed in the district, one-third of the resident adult population.

Construction, retail, accommodation and food services employed the largest proportion while 40% of jobs were classed as low-skilled, with a similar number (35%) being identified as highly skilled.

Almost a quarter, around 3000 jobs, were in knowledge intensive industries like education, healthcare, local government and engineering.

There were 540 apprentices and 440 trainees with around 130 students signing up for apprenticeships each year, with the same number becoming trainees.

There were 13,900 jobs filled in the district by people living in and outside the area, part-time employees numbered about 3000, mainly women (70%) with more 65-year-olds in part-time work than fulltime work.

About 30% of the workforce was self-employed - almost double the national self-employment rates.

An estimated 8000 people aged 15 to 64 were not working, some not in the labour force, studying, caring for dependants, retired or medically unable to work.

Between 300 and 700 people were seeking work at any one time while 660 were receiving jobseeker work ready support.

The report said further workforce growth required attracting more young people and families to the district, and strengthening key industries, like aquaculture, which created career prospects for workers.

Salt said maintaining, let alone growing the workforce, was highly reliant on the district’s ability to attract workers, which underscored the need for investment in good housing and access to services like health and education.

He said the data and insights from the report would help Government agencies collaborate more effectively, to help prioritise investment and inform council projects and partnerships to strengthen workforce development and future growth.

