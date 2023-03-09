Higgins contractors work at the underslip site on State Highway 25. Photo / Supplied

State Highway 25 between Hikuai and Opoutere in Coromandel will re-open overnight Thursday and then close again on Friday to allow contractors to continue cutting into the bank to widen a lane away from the washout that closed it on Monday.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the road will open under stop/go traffic management from approximately 7pm Thursday but only to light vehicles. The only trucks permitted will be emergency service vehicles.

The road will close again from around 9am Friday, March 10 to allow contractors to resume work on the site. The road will re-open for approximately one hour from 12:30pm to 1:30pm to provide drivers with a short window to get through.

Contractors will work through Friday afternoon, and the road will re-open to light traffic at 8pm Friday, and remain open under stop/go control over the weekend.

Waka Kotahi system manager for the Waikato, Cara Lauder, says contractors are making good progress, increasing the width and length of the cut into the bank to help safeguard the access track.

“We’re working as fast as possible to give road users a safe way through. The underslip remains unstable, and we need to keep traffic as far away from the underslip as possible and ensure it’s safe,” Lauder says.

Waka Kotahi has also worked with Whangamata Area School to provide escorted school bus access through the site on Friday morning and afternoon. The school will be contacting families directly with details.

“We understand how frustrating these closures are for people and we appreciate everyone’s patience with this evolving situation.”

The road was originally closed early Monday morning following a washout caused by heavy rain over the weekend. Waka Kotahi says that if further significant cracking or slippage occurs, then a full closure may need to be implemented without warning.

